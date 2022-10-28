Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: You’ll have all the time in the world for new Louis Armstrong documentary

Taylor Swift is among the guests on The Graham Norton Show

The great Louis Armstrong is profiled in a new documentary that looks beyond the sunny public persona we know so well

Archive footage and audio clips never before aired publicly are at the heart of Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV+), a feature-length documentary about the great jazzman by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Sacha Jenkins.

Tonight

It promises an insightful look at a hugely talented, charismatic, complex man who, behind that famous megawatt smile, sometimes struggled to balance his global fame with the expectations placed upon him as a figurehead of the civil rights movement.

Doctor Who alumni Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat reunite as, respectively, star and executive producer of six-part supernatural thriller The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime Video). Capaldi is Gideon, who appears to be the serial killer behind a string of gory murders and can, believe it or not, time-travel.

Jessica Raine co-stars as Lucy, a child support worker who’s seeing the killings in her dreams and wakes every night at precisely 3.33am. All episodes are available today.

Old Nick rears his horned head again in The Bastard Son & The Devil’s Himself (Netflix) – yet another fantasy/horror thingy based on YA novels. It’s about a witch’s son who gets caught up in a supernatural war. I’ll pass, thanks.

Hugh Bonneville, Noel Fitzpatrick, Kellie Harrington, Christine Lagarde and Daniel O’Donnell are the guests on The Late Late Show (RTÉ One, 9.35pm). Now that’s what you call eclectic.

Music comes from Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, who perform their new single and a classic from their days as the Beautiful South.

Expand Close Taylor Swift is among the guests on The Graham Norton Show / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift is among the guests on The Graham Norton Show

If you were hoping Bono, who has a book out, would show up on The Late Late, there’s compensation: he’s on The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.40pm), alongside Taylor Swift (unlike the charming Stormzy last week, they probably won’t be performing in the studio), Eddie Redmayne and Alex Scott.

Satirical panel show Mock the Week (BBC2, 10pm) becomes Mock the 17 Years as it bows out forever with two episodes, the second next Friday, looking back on its most memorable moments.

Tomorrow

After Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse’s hilarious spoof BBC history The Lovebox in Your Living Room on Thursday, it’s back to reality for the concluding part of the excellent How the BBC Began (BBC2, 7pm).

Focusing solely on the Corporation’s first half-century of television, it looks at the game-changing live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, the shabby treatment of its first female newsreader Nan Winton — sacked simply because her editor preferred men reading the news — and the surprising role the BBC’s monitoring division played in defusing the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Video of the Day

It was only a matter of time before the glut of documentaries about Britain’s new monarch began. It seems the time has come.

The two-part Charles: Our New King (Channel 4, 8pm) covers well-trodden ground, although with some rare archive footage and interviews. Confusingly, there’s a documentary with the same title on ITV on Wednesday.

You’ll need to have the “add channels” facility on your satellite service — or else a VPN for online access — to watch Leonard Rossiter: Comedy Great (Channel 5, 8.35pm). It’s an intriguing profile, complete with a previously unseen interview, of the great actor who was also notoriously intense and difficult to work with.

Contributors on the documentary include Rossiter’s Rising Damp co-star Don Warrington.

For some bands and duos, their final album can be a bitter, unhappy slog. But as the documentary Simon and Garfunkel: The Harmony Game (Sky Arts, 9pm) reminds us, the pair’s fifth and last studio LP together, Bridge Over Troubled Water, was a creative highpoint.

Though it received a mixed critical reception upon its original release in 1970, it’s long been hailed as a classic and arguably their best. The current season of Later. . . with Jools Holland (BBC2, 9.35pm) finally delivers something the host’s fellow old farts in the audience can tap their slipper-clad feet to: Simple Minds, who are making their debut on the show.

For people who don’t care for music too much, there’s Ed Sheeran at the BBC (BBC1, 8.35pm).

Sunday

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has a new series: SAS Rogue Heroes (BBC1, 9pm). Based on Ben McIntyre’s factual book about the World War II origins of the SAS, it opens with a group of officers, all trained commandos, who are so frustrated at their superiors’ strategy that they hatch a plan to parachute soldiers behind enemy lines in North Africa in 1941. Expect action, brawling, bawling and some anachronistic rock songs blaring over the mayhem. Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell and Alfie Allen star.

There’s noise of a different sort in Top Gear (BBC1, 8pm) when Chris Harris test-drives a 2,000 BHP electric super-car from the makers of the missile that former co-host Richard Hammond once crashed, almost killing himself.

In Raiders of the Lost Past (BBC2, 9pm), Janina Ramirez revisits Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutunkhamun’s tomb a century ago.

But she’s focusing on the unsung heroes of the expedition: the Egyptians — without who Carter would never have located the lost tomb.

New series Kingdom of Dreams (Sky Documentaries, 9pm) chronicles the fashion business from the 1990s to the 2010s. Designers on the way up include John Galiano and Alexander McQueen.