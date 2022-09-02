Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: Will Lord of the Rings prequel be the one to rule them all?

Amazon’s fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s LOTR films

IN an already crowded fantasy market, can The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime) conquer the pretenders to JRR Tolkien’s throne?

Reportedly the most expensive TV series ever made (the projected five seasons are expected to cost more than a billion dollars), it’s also the first one to be based entirely on a book’s appendices.

Tolkien didn’t tell us too much about the Second Age of Middle-earth, which covers the millennia before The Lord of the Rings, so it’s left to relatively inexperienced showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay to fill in the gaps. Two episodes today, the rest weekly.

Few careers have collapsed faster than Armie Hammer’s. The Call Me By Your Name star became persona non grata in Hollywood practically overnight after a number of women accused him of sexual violence and emotional abuse.

Three-part documentary series House of Hammer (Discovery+) looks at the allegations and also at his privileged upbringing as the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

The special Have I Got News for Boris (BBC1, 9.30pm) kicks off a new run of the satirical quiz. Frankly, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton can shove it. The blame for Boris Johnson lies partly with them. They did more than anyone to push the bogus image of him as a shambling, but essentially harmless and even likeable, buffoon by having him on the show seven times.

Note that The American Presidency with Bill Clinton (Sky History, 9pm) is not actually about Clinton’s time in office. Instead, he’s the presenter of a polished six-part look at the history of the presidency. The theme of the first episode is racism.

The first edition of The Late Late Show (RTÉ1, 9.35pm) should be an exercise in diplomacy as Ryan Tubridy welcomes Michael Flatley to talk about his film Blackbird, which has been greeted with an avalanche of derision.

The other guests in what RTÉ describes as a “stellar line-up” (other opinions are, of course, available) are Pat Spillane, singer Tolü Makay, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Tomorrow

THE amnesiac stranger who turns up and worms their way into a household is a well-worn trope of many a thriller. In miniseries Devil in Ohio (Netflix), the stranger is teenager Madeleine Arthur, who’s taken in by Emily Descanel’s psychiatrist.

But just who — or perhaps we should be asking what — has she invited into her home? It’s based on a novel by Daria Polatin.

This is the time of the year when Virgin Media 1 basically morphs into ITV for a few hours on Saturdays with simulcasts of The Masked Dancer (VM1, 6.30pm) and The Voice UK (VM1, 8pm).

Video of the Day

It’s the final episode of miniseries Passport to Freedom (Dave, 9pm), which has been engrossing, if occasionally a little to picturesque for its own good. Now that Brazil has broken off diplomatic relations with Hitler’s Germany, Aracy de Carvalho and Joao Guimaraes Rosa know they have to get out of Hamburg, fast.

They decide to take a Jewish man with them — a risky move at any time, made even more perilous because SS colonel Zumkle is still sniffing around. There’s a moving tribute to the real Aracy and Joao at the end.

Like Bryan Ferry, I’m all in favour of fox hunting — provided the foxes are the ones doing the hunting. Arm them with fox-sized machine guns and grenades, I say, and let them loose on the moneyed, braying cretins in the jodhpurs.

If you can temporarily push Ferry’s obnoxious views on so-called “country living” to one side and remember the great music he used to make as a member of one of the great bands and later a solo artist, Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry at the BBC (BBC2, 9.30pm) is a box of archive treats.

It’s followed at 10.30pm by Ferry’s BBC One Sessions concert from 2007 and the documentary A Musical History at 11.20pm.

Expand Close Lydia McGuinness stars in thriller North Sea Connection on RTÉ1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lydia McGuinness stars in thriller North Sea Connection on RTÉ1

Sunday

WILL thriller North Sea Connection (RTÉ1, 9.30pm), the first of the national broadcaster’s new season dramas and an Irish-Swedish co-production, turn out to be another Hidden Assets or a soggy Euro pudding?

The series, which has already been screened in Canada, is set in a fishing community in Connemara and focuses on the Kenny family, whose low-level smuggling operation turns into something much darker and more dangerous.

Sinéad Cusack and Lydia McGuinness lead a cast packed with familiar Irish faces, including Stephen Graham, Lynn Rafferty and the ubiquitous Denis Conway.

The first in a new season of The Meaning of Life (RTÉ1, 10.25pm) lands a big fish: Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who talks to Joe Duffy about his family and the pain of losing two of his children.

And speaking of new seasons, crime show Ridley (ITV, 8pm) was this week announced as part of Virgin Media’s autumn line-up. The whole thing is so generic, you suspect Adrian Dunbar signed up simply because he gets to croon a number or two every episode. Did someone say “album in the shops for Christmas”?

John Cleese, Ricky Gervais, Nick Cave and Tony Parsons are all in the firing line on Stewart Lee: Snowflake (BBC2, 10.35pm), half of the brilliant stand-up’s latest live show. Lee rips into the anti-woke brigade.

The title makes it sound like a 1970s craft show, but How To with John Wilson (BBC2, 9.35pm & 10.05pm) is actually an offbeat series of short spoof documentaries. The deadpan Wilson films people on the streets of New York, then splices them into something clever and funny.