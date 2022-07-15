Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: Victoria’s Secrets – and scandals – are laid bare in three-part documentary

A corporate behemoth in the 1990s and 2000s, the Victoria’s Secret lingerie company was rocked by scandals, changing attitudes and a murky link to Jeffrey Epstein

IF your wallet can stand the strain of yet another streamer, Paramount+ has been available here since late last month. Free to Sky Cinema customers, it’s €7.99 a month to everyone else.

It has a strong new offering from today in the shape of three-part documentary Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons. Director Matt Tyrnauer’s series charts the decline of the risqué lingerie company, a corporate behemoth in the 1990s and early 2000s that’s been battered by corporate scandals and changing social attitudes in the wake of MeToo.

There’s particular focus on octogenarian, former CEO Les Wexler’s murky relationship with the loathsome Jeffrey Epstein, to whom Wexler gave a bizarre amount of access and control.

James May is slightly more tolerable when he’s not glued to Clarkson and Hammond. James May: Our Man in Italy (Amazone Prime), the second season of his travel series, sends him off to sample “the most enviable lifestyle on the planet”.

After an opening double-bill steeped in a sense of anticipation, Black Bird (Apple TV+) finally brings protagonist Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) face to face with the man he’s supposed to be drawing a confession from, suspected serial killer Larry Hall (a sensational Paul Walter Hauser).

But the operation is threatened by the actions of Jimmy’s well-meaning father (a marvellous TV swansong by Ray Liotta), who has no idea what his son is up to. A terrific miniseries, this.

The Covid-19 lockdown was the best thing that could have happened to nature. The documentary Nature’s Big Year (PBS America, 6.45pm) looks at how wildlife thrived while the ruinous creatures known as humans were confined to their habitats.

Classic music lovers will be delighted that First Night of the Proms (BBC2, 7.15pm) is back to full strength after two years of scaled-back concerts and restricted audiences. The season launches at the Royal Albert Hall with a complete performance of Verdi’s Requiem.

The Last Leg (Channel 4, 10pm), which began as a nightly side-order to the 2012 Summer Paralympics, returns for its 25th season, with the irrepressible Miriam Margolyes among the guests.

The last time she was on the show, in 2020, her comment about wanting Boris Johnson to die of cancer sparked 500 complaints to Ofcom. My guess is 499 of them came from Nadine Dorries.

Tomorrow

ALL but the most historically ignorant will recognise the name Oskar Schindler. But how many know of a woman called Aracy de Carvalho?

The eight-part drama Passport to Freedom (Drama, 9pm) tells the remarkable story of how, from 1938 on, Carvalho (Sophie Charlotte) used her clerical position in the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg to secretly help many Jews escape from the Nazis.

Carvalho’s master-stroke was to make it look, to all intents and purposes, as if she was obediently enforcing her country’s anti-Semitic policy. Rodrigo Lombardi co-stars as new deputy consul Joao Guimaraes Rosa, who was just as appalled by what was happening and became her ally. The two fell in love and later married.

The entertaining Superman and Lois (BBC1, 5.05pm & 6.05pm) returns with a double bill that dips a toe into real-world events when the Man of Steel faces an “America First” army general who’s marshalled super-powered beings to his side and, in an act of sacrilege, kitted them out with Superman’s famous Kryptonian crest.

One of the most bizarre celebrity stories of recent times was how actor Jussie Smollett, who appeared in record-industry drama Empire, put out a story alleging he was attacked by racists who put a noose around his neck, only for it to emerge that he’d staged the whole thing.

The bizarre stunt is examined in Jussie Smollett: A Faking It Special (Discovery+), which tries to makes sense of Smollett, who tried to stick to his story even after the truth was discovered.

Sunday

IT’S a night overflowing with dramas. Murder in Provence (UTV/ITV, 8pm), based on the books by ML Longworth, follows investigating judge Antoine Verlaque (Roger Allam) and his romantic partner Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll) as they solve various whodunits. This is the first of three feature-length episodes. Mercifully, everyone speaks in their normal voices rather than adopting phoney French accents.

Showing on three consecutive nights, The Control Room (BBC1, 9pm) stars Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, an ambulance control room call handler. He answers a call from a distressed woman who claims she’s just killed a man... but why does she seem to know who Gabe is?

It’s the end of the voyage, but only until the already confirmed fourth season, for Das Boot (Sky Atlantic, 9pm). As the U-949 embarks on a final gold-delivery mission, there are emotional moments.

Croatian thriller Four Strangers (Channel 4, 11pm; all episodes on All 4) is about, you guessed it, four strangers who all find themselves involved in a violent incident that results in a death. They decide to flee their separate ways — but of course, it’s not that straightforward.

There’s a nostalgic treat earlier in the eve with a double bill from classic 60s anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents (Sky Arts, 8pm & 8.30pm), presented in tongue-and-cheek style by the master.