Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: The Sound of 007 documentary hits the right notes

Along with the stunts, the gadgets, the cars, the women and the exotic locations, the other unmistakeable trademark of the James Bond movies is the music.

Tonight

The thoroughly enjoyable documentary The Sound of 007 (Amazon Prime) starts with Monty Norman’s famous theme music, first heard in Bond’s movie debut, 1962’s Dr No, right up to Hans Zimmer’s score and Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning title song for Daniel Craig’s swansong No Time to Die.

The talking heads are first-rate and there are some terrific stories, including how Shirley Bassey removed her bra to hit the high notes of Goldfinger. Makes you wonder what Tom Jones had to take off to hit the even higher ones of Thunderball.

The guests on The Late Late Show (RTÉ One, 9.35pm) are comedian Joanne McNally, voyager Damian Browne, scientist Luke O’Neill and, in an interview prerecorded at their home, Charlie Bird and his wife Claire. There’ll be a segment featuring informed advice on how to put money back in your pocket in these straitened times.

The tense finale of Munich Games (Sky Atlantic, 9pm) sees Maria and Oren trapped in the same building as the terrorist gunmen who’ve taken the Israeli football team hostage. Expect a few surprises.

No surprises at all on The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.40pm), by which I mean the line-up is as excellent as always: Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and the wonderful Lashana Lynch, who’s deservedly on a roll right now. Music comes from Sam Ryder, who’d surely have won this year’s Eurovision had sentiment not been with Ukraine.

There’s a double helping of Euro drama with the Dutch sex-trafficking thriller Red Light and season three of German cop show Inspector Borowski (both All 4).

Just in case Ryan Murphy’s trashy Jeffrey Dahmer drama series Monster wasn’t sickening enough, it gets a companion piece in the shape of three-part documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix). Is there no end to this stuff?

We could probably do without yet another YA horror series, but at least The Midnight Club (Netflix) tries to give the formula a novel twist by featuring a group of teen characters who are terminally ill and living in what’s effectively a hospice.

The knowledge that they’re going to die soon emboldens them when occult forces stir following the death of one of their number.

Tomorrow

Being able to add British channels that aren’t part of your satellite provider’s package is handy. It’s frustrating, however, that they can’t be paused, rewound or recorded, meaning the likes of Penelope Keith: From Margo to the Manor Born (Channel 5, 8.40pm), which is one of the most appealing offerings tonight, has to be watched live.

Let’s be grown-up, though: if you really want to access any channel’s online player, all you need is a VPN. This feature-length profile of one of Britain’s finest comic actresses, who became a beloved household name playing snobbish but ultimately kind-hearted suburban queen bee Margo Leadbetter in The Good Life, reveals there’s much more to her than just posh types.

Anyone expecting the 30th anniversary edition of Later... with Jools Holland (BBC2, 9.40pm), which over the years has featured most of music’s superstars, to be a an A-lister party should temper their expectations.

The biggest name on the Alexandria Palace bill is Marcus Mumford (at least he didn’t bring the Sons with him, for which we should be thankful). Bringing up the rear are Burna Boy, Loyle Carner, the Big Moon and PVA. Guess we’ll just have to wait till the New Year’s Eve Hootenanny.

Far better is Joan Armatrading at the Asylum Chapel (BBC2, 10.30pm), two hours in the company of the magnificent singer-songwriter, recorded during her sole gig in 2021, which was streamed to fans worldwide.

It’s a mixture of classics and excellent newer material. Armatrading even designed the set herself.

Sunday

If you’re over 25, it’s not often there’s much on the BBC’s “yoof” channel to catch the attention — unless all you need from life is Ru Paul — but Wreck (BBC3, 10pm) certainly sounds worth checking out. It’s a six-part thriller about a killer on the loose on a cruise ship. Continues tomorrow.

The finale of the tepid and flavourless North Sea Connection (RTÉ One, 9.30pm) sees Aidan banished from his home and Moira taking drastic action to protect her family.

It’s also farewell to the excellent Simon Reeve’s South America (BBC2, 9pm). The sheer diversity of the continent has left a deep impression on him; sadly, so have the severe economic and environmental problems plaguing it.

In supermarkets, worried shoppers are bulk-buying goods in the expectation that prices are about to skyrocket, while the huge piles of discarded clothes on beaches are a testament to the evils of fast fashion.

Forty years after the event, Raising the Mary Rose: The Lost Tapes (Channel 4, 7pm) retells the story of the raising of Henry VIII’s grand ship and of the various parties involved, who had conflicting priorities. It includes previously unseen footage and new information.

In Bloodlands (BBC1, 9pm) DS McGovern (Charlene McKenna) finally cops on (pun intended) that Brannick (James Nesbitt) is a bad ‘un. What took her so long? The man positively sweats guilt from every pore.