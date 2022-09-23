Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: Sidney Poitier tribute tends to skate around the bumps

Sidney Poiter, pictured early in his career, broke down barriers as the first Black actor to win an Oscar

Sidney (Apple TV+), produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin.

As a chronicle of the great star’s glittering, groundbreaking career (first Black man to win an Oscar and become Hollywood’s number one box-office star), his activism and his influence on those who came after, including contributors Denzel Washington and Halle Berry, it’s first-rate.

It’s notably selective, however, when it comes to the less positive aspects of Poitier’s life, such as his turbulent nine-year affair with Diahann Carroll or the criticism he faced from some leading contemporary figures in Black America, including James Baldwin, who wrote negatively about Poiter’s key roles in movies including Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Flaws or not, though, this is essential viewing.

The Late Late Show (RTÉ1, 9.35pm) bags its first big name of the year, Succession star Brian Cox — and in the studio, too, rather than by video link.

Also among the guests are Melanie C, Paul Brady, the just-retired Tommie Gorman, who’ll really be missed, record-breaking athlete Ciara Mageean and the latest product from Louis Walsh’s infernal boy band laboratory.

Having already inspired a documentary (The Rescue) and a feature film (Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives), the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue gets the miniseries treatment. It’s called, unsurprisingly, Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix).

Adding to the already towering pile of sports series on the streamers is Academy Dreams: Leeds United (Amazon Prime), which follows players on the cusp of becoming first-team regulars during the 2021/22 season.

The wonderful Ghosts (BBC1, 8.30pm), a rare example of a mainstream sitcom that everyone seems to like, kicks off its fourth season. As Button House’s owners, Alison and Mike, open the B&B to customers, precious poet Thomas is bothered by the adulation of the plague ghosts who live in the cellar and caveman Robin spots an old pal on the news.

Queen Elizabeth’s death inevitably meant last weekend’s schedules were disrupted, so this evening features several programmes postponed from last Friday, including the launch show of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, 7pm).

Having run rings around various TV. news interviewers, union leader Mick Lynch should raise a few sparks on Have I Got News For You (BBC1, 9pm)

Hot from its ITV run (well, more lukewarm, really), Ridley (VM1, 9pm) stars Adrian Dunbar as the crooning crime-solver with a song for every episode.

Tomorrow

New German drama KaDeWe: Our Time is Now (BBC4, 9pm & 9.45pm) has to take the award for oddest title of the week, or possibly even the year.

“KaDeWe” is the abbreviated name of the famous Berlin department store Kaufhaus des Westens, whose first owners are among the real-life figures mingling with fictional characters in a tale of life after the end of World War I.

Still in Germany, episode two of Hitler: The Lost Tapes (Channel 4, 8.10pm) finally gets round to the so-called “tapes”: the home movies of Eva Braun, which show the dictator relaxing. An ultimately pointless series.

Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters (BBC2, 7.20pm), originally supposed to be shown on September, follows a group of Ukrainian musicians as they plan a defiant performance at the Proms. Clive Myrie presents.

It’s not often a video game becomes even more famous than the film that spawned it, but shooter game GoldenEye 007, based on Pierce Brosnan’s first James Bond movie, is regarded as a seminal classic among gamers. Its story is told in the feature-length documentary GoldenEra (Sky Documentaries, 9pm).Postponed from last Saturday, Kylie Night (BBC4, from 9.10pm) offers the by now standard mix of archive performances, interviews and live performances.

Sunday

Andrew Neil’s “holiday” away from GB News lasted quite a while. He never came back, instead fetching up in May with The Andrew Neil Show (Channel 4, 6.15pm). This is a new run, with a new government to be grilled.

Whatsapp Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie, TV’s newest Sunday night detective

One Sunday night detective steps out, another immediately steps in. This time it’s Karen Pirie (ITV, 8pm), the clever DS from Val McDermid’s novels. She’s played by Lauren Lyle.

Can’t be any worse, I suppose, than the ridiculous Bloodlands (BBC1, 9pm). This week, Brannick (James Nesbitt, engaging in some serious eyebrow action) is ordered to forget about Goliath, the notorious killer who is, of course, Brannick himself.

It’s daft enough to make North Sea Connection (RTÉ1, 9.30pm) look like The French Connection. Reluctant drug-trafficking siblings Aidan and Ciara are being dragged deeper into the cartel’s business, while Tuva shocks Bjorn by telling him she knows all about his past in Sweden.

The real drugs trade is explored in Simon Reeve’s South America (BBC2, 9pm). Dispirited after his time in La Rinconada in Peru, he discovers thing are even worse in the Vraem region, where drug gangs terrorise farmers into harvesting cocoa leaves.

Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves (BBC2, 8pm) looks at the 2004 theft of one of art’s most famous works, Norwegian Edvard Munch’s The Scream.