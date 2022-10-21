Pat Stacey’s weekend TV picks: Ben Elton is back just as Jodie Whittaker heads for the exit door in Doctor Who

Ben Elton is compere for a one-off revival of stand-up and variety show Friday Night Live and is joined by artists who got their big break on the original 1980s series

The anything-can-happen spirit of live television comedy in the 1980s is revived, if only for 90 minutes, in the one-off special Friday Night Live (Channel 4, 9pm). The series, a mixture of stand-up and variety show, started out as Saturday Live in 1985 and was moved to Fridays three years later.

Today

There have been several attempted revivals over the years, most of them best forgotten, but this features original host Ben Elton and several of the performers who got their big break on the show, including Harry Enfield, Jo Brand and Julian Clary, as well as younger comedians.

The Late Late Show (RTÉ One, 9.35pm) continues a good run of big-name guests with the wonderful Richard E Grant, who’s in the studio to talk about his memoir A Pocketful of Happiness and the loss of his beloved wife Joan to cancer recently.

Others on the bill include Jack Reynor, who co-stars with Chloe Grace Moretz in new science fiction series The Peripheral (see below), Iraq-born Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi, comedian PJ Gallagher and rapper Malaki.

The aforementioned The Peripheral (Amazon Prime Video), developed by Westworld showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel about a video game-playing waitress who is drawn into a frightening world of virtual reality and AI.

The disturbing documentary Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? (BBC3, 9pm) features three women whose ordinary photographs were hijacked and manipulated into hardcore pornography.

There are more top-notch guests on The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.40pm), among them Thelma & Louise icon Geena Davis, who talks about her candid memoir, and Stephen Graham, fresh from another success — the fact-based ITV drama The Walk-In, about a journalist’s attempt to infiltrate a far-right group.

Tomorrow

In case you hadn’t noticed, the BBC is celebrating its 100th birthday. The first of the two-part, three-hour celebratory documentary How the BBC Began (BBC2, 7pm) covers the Corporation’s first 50 years of radio and television.

Rather than going for a dry chronological approach, it entertainingly ping-pongs around, taking in, among other things, JFK’s assassination, which bumped the very first Doctor Who episode from the schedule, how a phone call on behalf of the queen mother saved an Apollo 8 broadcast, the tribulations of organising Winston Churchill’s only TV appearance, and David Attenborough’s recollection of how his father cried at the announcement that Britain was at war with Germany.

As you’d expect, the contributors, clips, interviews — both new and from the archive — and anecdotes are all wonderful.

For early-rising kids and adults, there’s a more irreverent version in Horrible Histories: Big BBC Bonanza (CBBC, 8.40am). One of the funny, yet always factual, sketches recreates how BBC2’s launch night was almost scuppered by a power cut and an escaped kangaroo.

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, 6.40pm) gets in on the act by making the celebs dance to famous BBC programme theme tunes.

Video of the Day

If you can stand three hours of Coldplay Night (BBC2, from 8.35pm), there’s a Best of the BBC compilation, plus two concerts from 2021 (10.40pm) and 2016 (11.40pm).

Interrupting the flow for an hour is Later... with Jools Holland (BBC2, 9.55pm), featuring two bands who broke through around the same time as Coldplay: Suede and Hot Chip. Just so it’s not all golden oldies, South African cellist Abel Selaocoe also performs.

The double-bill finale of gripping Nordic noir Wisting (BBC4, 9pm & 9.45pm) sees the eponymous detective and his team racing towards a confrontation with escaped serial killer Tom Kerr (Odin Waage) and his accomplice “The Other”.

It’s not the end, though; a new four-part story begins next Saturday.

Sunday

What could be more fitting for the BBC’s birthday weekend than a changing of the guard on Doctor Who (BBC1, 7.30pm). This 90-minute special is Jodie Whittaker’s final adventure, at the end of which she passes the baton to Ncuti Gatwa.

We’re not allowed give anything crucial away — and I never would, because I detest spoilers — but you can expect Cybermen, Daleks, Sacha Dhawan as The Master, the return of two companions to previous Doctors and the first regeneration in the programme’s history not to take place inside the Tardis.

The birthday party continues with a special Antiques Roadshow (BBC1, 5.45pm) from Alexandra Palace, site of the original TV studios. All the items brought in are BBC memorabilia, including Bubbles the test-card clown (remember him?), the original Humpty and Jemima toys from Play School, Del Boy Trotter’s lime green Ford Capri and Tony Hancock scripts.

Which leads us neatly to Hancock’s Half Hour (BBC4, 7pm). This is the classic 1959 episode spoofing the film 12 Angry Men. Hancock causes havoc while on jury duty.

The BBC’s glorious past eventually gives way to a more mundane element of its present with the finale of the overwrought Bloodlands (BBC1, 9pm).

​Chilling really is the right word for Arctic Circle (Channel 4, 11.15pm; all episodes on All 4).

A dying Russian sex worker, who’s infected with a deadly virus, is found locked in a cage in a remote cabin. A Finnish cop and a German virologist team up to solve the mystery.

