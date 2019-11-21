Pat Stacey: Why The Crown's elastic view of history is dangerous

Screenwriters are lucky if they can find a niche and make it their own. The Crown’s Peter Morgan certainly has. He’s now the undisputed king of “faction”, that strange hybrid of fact and fiction, recorded history and imaginative speculation.

And not just any old faction, either. You won’t find Morgan’s name in the credits of any of those “based on real events” crime dramas that litter the television schedules year after year.

His speciality is taking momentous events from recent political history and turning them into compelling popular drama.

His breakthrough was The Deal, the 2003 TV film about the power-sharing pact struck between Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in 1994 — and on which, it’s generally accepted, Blair later reneged.

Blair was played by Michael Sheen, who went on to portray him twice more in films written by Morgan: the cinema release The Queen, starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II, who agonises over the death of Princess Diana, and the TV film The Special Relationship, focusing on the close personal dynamic between Blair and US President Bill Clinton (Dennis Quaid).

Morgan and Sheen teamed up again for what, up to that point, was the writer’s most successful work, the film Frost/Nixon, adapted from his own play about David Frost’s famous television interviews with the disgraced Richard Nixon (Frank Langella).

Writers blending documented history with their own speculative ideas — to the extent of inventing encounters and conversations that never happened in reality — is hardly a new thing. William Shakespeare was doing it in the 16th century in his history plays.

In 1966, Truman Capote turned the practice into a brand new literary form in his brilliant book about the 1959 Clutter family murders In Cold Blood, which he declared was the first ever “non-fiction novel”.

As for Morgan, he’s raised factional writing for the screen (as well, no doubt, as his own asking price) to dizzy new heights with Netflix’s The Crown, currently onto its third season and featuring a refreshed cast, headed by Olivia Colman, who took over from Claire Foy as the Queen.

Viewers around the world have been seduced by the series’ stunning production values (it allegedly costs $13m-$15m per episode), superb performances, minute attention to period detail and juggling of high drama and pure, old-fashioned soap-opera histrionics.

Historians less so. Morgan has been accused of distorting history through exaggeration, embellishment, selectivity and the basic writer’s tool of dramatic licence — commonly known as “making things up”.

This season of The Crown has come in for particular criticism for, among other things, misrepresenting the reasons why the Queen took eight days to visit the site of the Aberfan tragedy; inventing a totally fictional blackmail threat by Anthony Blunt, who was the Queen’s surveyor of pictures and a Soviet spy, against Prince Philip; and wrongly suggesting the Queen Mother and Lord Mountbatten conspired to stop Prince Charles marrying Camilla Shand (later Parker Bowles).

The Crown is not a history documentary; it’s big-budget entertainment aimed at a broad audience, so does any of this really matter?

If there’s a chance that some viewers will mistake everything they see for the truth, then yes. It matters a lot.

Shakespeare and Capote were writing, not just in different times, but in different worlds to the one we live in now.

It’s a world where history as a school subject is being downgraded, and where dark forces are peddling baseless lies as fact and portraying honest, factual reporting as fake news.

You have only to look at the rubbish Trump’s base believes, the blatant lies being spread by the anti-vaccination crowd, and in recent weeks, the dog-whistle racism a handful of mediocre Irish politicians have engaged in, to know it’s no longer safe to assume everyone can tell the difference between truth and fiction. Or faction, for that matter.

