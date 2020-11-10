| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Stacey: Why did Irish people fall so hard for CNN's John King and his Magic Wonder Wall?

ARTIST AT WORK: John King&rsquo;s virtuosity at the &lsquo;magic wall&rsquo; on CNN was something to behold Expand

Close

ARTIST AT WORK: John King&rsquo;s virtuosity at the &lsquo;magic wall&rsquo; on CNN was something to behold

ARTIST AT WORK: John King’s virtuosity at the ‘magic wall’ on CNN was something to behold

ARTIST AT WORK: John King’s virtuosity at the ‘magic wall’ on CNN was something to behold

Pat Stacey

It’s almost unthinkable these days that when eccentric billionaire media mogul and noted philanthropist Ted Turner launched Cable News Network, the world’s first 24-hour rolling news channel, in 1980, some people thought it was a crazy idea, a money pit that would swallow chunks of Turner’s fortune.

They were right about that last part, at least for a time. In the earliest days, CNN was losing Turner millions of dollars every year. There was also the argument against the content: news, news, news and more news, with nothing else to relieve the serious tone.

Why would Americans — characterised, rightly or wrongly, as having short attention spans — want to watch that when they could get all the news they needed from the three big mainstream networks ABC, CBS and NBC, in easily digestible chunks dropped into the regular diet of soap operas, sitcoms, game shows, talk shows, dramas and sports?

Privacy