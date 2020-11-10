Pat Stacey: Why did Irish people fall so hard for CNN's John King and his Magic Wonder Wall?

It’s almost unthinkable these days that when eccentric billionaire media mogul and noted philanthropist Ted Turner launched Cable News Network, the world’s first 24-hour rolling news channel, in 1980, some people thought it was a crazy idea, a money pit that would swallow chunks of Turner’s fortune.

They were right about that last part, at least for a time. In the earliest days, CNN was losing Turner millions of dollars every year. There was also the argument against the content: news, news, news and more news, with nothing else to relieve the serious tone.

Why would Americans — characterised, rightly or wrongly, as having short attention spans — want to watch that when they could get all the news they needed from the three big mainstream networks ABC, CBS and NBC, in easily digestible chunks dropped into the regular diet of soap operas, sitcoms, game shows, talk shows, dramas and sports?

Forty years on, when social media has caused attention spans to shrink even more, we know the skeptics were wrong. Turner parted company with CNN in 2001 (a complex, bitter story we don’t have space for here) but his creation thrives.

Depressingly, though hardly surprisingly, it lags behind Fox News, the most-watched cable news network in America. In this case, though, second place still means CNN is watched in 90 million American households.

RISEN

That’s an awful lot of people tuning in and, apparently, CNN’s viewing figures have only risen sharply during the spread of Covid-19.

America is not the only place where CNN is on the up. Over the last week — the most important seven days in the country’s political history — Irish people have been mesmerised by CNN’s coverage of the epic count, and understandably so. It’s been superb.

The long, winding, agonising road to president elect Joe Biden and vice president elect Kamala Harris’s victory on Saturday had all the nail-biting tension and cliffhanger suspense of a thriller, and CNN captured every heart-stopping second of it.

Judging by the bustle on Twitter, we’re all fans of CNN now.

The star of the show, so to speak, was silver-haired anchor John King, whose mastery of the “magic wall”, the interactive map of United States from which he rattled off numbers and percentages, extrapolating historical trends and voting shifts, kept viewers transfixed.

After a week of this, some of us probably know more about the political demographics of the swing states’ counties, cities and districts than the Americans who live in them.

Inevitably, the fact that King is of Irish stock — his grandfather emigrated from Connemara to Boston in 1911 — was also a cause of excitement. I’m not a betting man by nature, but I’d wager that if he’s not on a Zoom call to The Late Late Show this Friday, he will be very soon.

I’d also wager many people spent more time watching CNN in the last week than they’d ever done before. In which case, all I can say is welcome aboard. It’s a terrific network, my first choice for American news at any time, not just elections.

There were several memorable moments during the week. Anderson Cooper likening Trump to “an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun” is destined to be quoted forever. He’s since said he regrets it, I doubt many other people do.

The look on Jake Tapper’s face when talking about the farcical Philadelphia press conference by Rudy Giuliani — a man whose every TV appearance should be soundtracked by comedy tuba — was contempt literally made flesh.

Best of all, though, was the rock-hard stance CNN took in refusing to countenance the stream of lies, misinformation and distractions being pumped out by the obese, flailing turtle (sorry, Anderson), his appalling enablers and their media mouthpieces.

It’s called principled journalism, and America is going to need it during whatever is coming next.