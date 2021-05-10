| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Stacey TV review: Irish people and the connection to swearing

Ardal O'Hanlon chats to Tommy Tiernan for his new show. Expand

Close

Ardal O'Hanlon chats to Tommy Tiernan for his new show.

Ardal O'Hanlon chats to Tommy Tiernan for his new show.

Ardal O'Hanlon chats to Tommy Tiernan for his new show.

Pat Stacey

THE greatest word in the English language is “bollocks”, especially when employed by the Irish, who have put it to far more imaginative use than the English themselves.

It can be a descriptive noun (“Yer man’s a bollocks”/”That’s a load of bollocks”); an expression of mild disappointment (“Ah, bollocks”); an expletive used after a minor mishap like dropping a cup or bumping your head (“Bollocks!”), a roar of anger and frustration (“BOLLOCKS!”), and of course slang for testicles.

Most Watched

Privacy