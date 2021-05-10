Pat Stacey TV review: Irish people and the connection to swearing

THE greatest word in the English language is “bollocks”, especially when employed by the Irish, who have put it to far more imaginative use than the English themselves.

It can be a descriptive noun (“Yer man’s a bollocks”/”That’s a load of bollocks”); an expression of mild disappointment (“Ah, bollocks”); an expletive used after a minor mishap like dropping a cup or bumping your head (“Bollocks!”), a roar of anger and frustration (“BOLLOCKS!”), and of course slang for testicles.

It was a little under-represented in Ardal O’Hanlon’s documentary Holy F*** (RTÉ One, yesterday), an amusing if uneven look at our unique relationship with swearing.

“We curse a lot in this country,” said O’Hanlon. “We swear casually and fluently and with great relish.” He admitted he doesn’t tend to swear much on stage, so it’s just as well he had a few world-class swearers to help.

Tommy Tiernan said swearing is about “the desire to be out of control and the expression of the fact that you are out of control”.

Bob Geldof (whose Live Aid F-bomb got another airing) noted that swearing comes from the same part of the brain as music.

Author Lisa McInerney pointed out how context is everything when it comes to the C-word. For her, it’s always been “a word you use more for mischievous men”. Me, too, I have to say.

The programme – which also included contributions from Hazel Chu, Frank McNally, Manchán Magan and the writer and linguist Frankie Gaffney – worked best when keeping the tone light and breezy.

A brief segment tiptoeing around racial and sexual slurs felt like it belonged to a different documentary for a different day.

The Pursuit of Love (BBC1, last night) is a three-part adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel, the first in a trilogy. It’s been filmed for television twice before, in 1980 and 2001, both times bundled together with the second novel, Love in a Cold Climate, and under that title.

The story focuses on the flighty, hopelessly romantic Linda Radlett (Lily James) in her quest for love and the ideal marriage.

It’s recounted by her far more level-headed cousin and best friend Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

Not having read the book, a satire of the upper classes, I have to take on trust its reputation for light, sparkling comedic prose.

This makes its presence felt now and again in lines like: “The Radletts loved animals, but more than anything in the world, they loved to hunt foxes.”

But whatever qualities have kept the book a firm favourite with readers three-quarters of a century on, when many other writers of Mitford’s generation are barely read anymore, are buried beneath layers of empty stylistic flourishes.

A current habit in television is to take old books and make them feel more “modern” by shooting them like contemporary dramas. But writer-director Emily Mortimer (this is her directorial debut) throws everything at the material.

There are freeze-frames, montages, captions to identify the characters, slow motion, an interminable voiceover and anachronistic songs on the soundtrack. One character, the bohemian Lord Merlin (Andrew Scott), who becomes Linda’s tutor, is introduced by a blast of T. Rex’s Dandy in the Underworld.

If the upper-crust characters ever ventured near anything as vulgar and common as a kitchen sink, Mortimer – who casts herself as Fanny’s mother, nicknamed “The Bolter” because of her habit of bolting from any kind of commitment, not least to Fanny – would probably have thrown that into the mix too. It’s exhausting, frankly.

Linda is supposed to be charming and adorable; instead, she’s merely irritating, and James’s performance is vapid.

The Pursuit of Love sparks into life whenever Dominic West, as Llinda’s fearsome, xenophobic father Matthew, who “hunts” his children at Christmas and proudly displays the trenching took he used to kill eight “Huns” during World War One, is on screen.

Not every Sunday night drama can do Line of Duty numbers, but I expect this to struggle more than most. The lives of the privileged are a hard sell right now.