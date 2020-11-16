Pat Stacey TV review: Dispelling the myths of the first Bloody Sunday

“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend,” goes the famous, and frequently misquoted, line from John Ford’s film The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

Legends, myths, distortions — call them what you will. Plenty of them have become attached to the events of the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park on November 21, 1920. And the more time has passed, the tighter the hold they’ve exerted, further obscuring the truth.

In a newspaper article earlier in the year, Michael Foley, author of the book The Bloodied Field, from which last night’s documentary Bloody Sunday, 1920 was derived, wrote about how the truth “fell through the cracks” and “the myth took over”.

The names of those who died, shot in cold blood by a group made up of auxiliaries, RIC men and Black and Tans, were distorted or in some cases forgotten altogether.

The number of people who died was either inflated or understated. The Dublin-Tipperary match during which the carnage was perpetrated, mysteriously mushroomed in the public mind from a humble challenge match to a full-blown All-Ireland Final.

Director Keith Walsh’s crisp documentary, on which Foley was both an executive producer and one of the contributors, pulled away the veil of myth and misinformation to give us the clear-eyed truth.

It painted a portrait of Dublin as a tranquil city, the one place where the war being waged by the IRA against the Crown was one of intelligence rather than the guerrilla war being fought outside the capital, not least in Tipperary.

The atmosphere was so relaxed, British officers felt safe enough to live in hotels and boarding houses. “It wasn’t a place of extreme violence,” said one historian, “until after nine o’clock that morning.”

All hell broke loose after Michael Collins sent members of the Dublin Brigade hit squad known as “The Twelve Apostles” (though there were probably 60 to 70 men in all involved in the operation) to simultaneously kill British Intelligence targets scattered around the city. The assassins were all young men, the rationale being that they’d be less troubled by conscience.

But many of them were inexperienced killers. Shooting dead unarmed men while they’re still in their pyjamas, sometimes in front of their wives and young children, can’t be easy. One contributor suggested that some of the assassins — a few of who appeared as old men in archive interview footage — were haunted for the rest of their lives by what they’d done.

The operation didn’t exactly run like clockwork. Some assassins went to the wrong address, or had been given the wrong names, or killed innocent civilians by mistake. In the end, six of the 15 killed were probably British Intelligence personnel. Probably.

The British reprisal at Croke Park that afternoon was even more chaotic carnage. Having surrounded Croke Park, at the time a simple sports ground, with the ludicrous plan to search everyone inside for weapons, the Black and Tans rushed in and started shooting.

The crowd panicked and then the RIC started firing without orders. Outside, an armoured vehicle firing into the air to keep the fleeing spectators inside caused a crush.

The documentary restored the names and humanity of the diverse group of innocent victims, such as 11-year-old William Robinson (the first to die), shot in the chest while sitting in a tree, and 10-year-old Jerome O’Leary, shot in the forehead while sitting on a wall.

Jane Boyle, shot in the back while holding her fiancé’s hand. Patrick O’Dowd (57), shot in the head while pulling others to safety. Tom Ryan, shot in the stomach while saying an act of contrition over the dying Tipperary player Michael Hogan.

The claim by the British military that someone in the crowd fired first has been thoroughly debunked, yet the film suggested a few of Collins’s hit men generously embellished their own part in the story. When the legend becomes fact...