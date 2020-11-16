| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Stacey TV review: Dispelling the myths of the first Bloody Sunday

Bloody Sunday, 1920 (RTÉ1) – four out of five stars

Members of the RIC, along with Black and Tans, opened fire without orders on the panicked crowd in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday 1920 Expand

Close

Members of the RIC, along with Black and Tans, opened fire without orders on the panicked crowd in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday 1920

Members of the RIC, along with Black and Tans, opened fire without orders on the panicked crowd in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday 1920

Members of the RIC, along with Black and Tans, opened fire without orders on the panicked crowd in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday 1920

Pat Stacey

“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend,” goes the famous, and frequently misquoted, line from John Ford’s film The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

Legends, myths, distortions — call them what you will. Plenty of them have become attached to the events of the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park on November 21, 1920. And the more time has passed, the tighter the hold they’ve exerted, further obscuring the truth.

In a newspaper article earlier in the year, Michael Foley, author of the book The Bloodied Field, from which last night’s documentary Bloody Sunday, 1920 was derived, wrote about how the truth “fell through the cracks” and “the myth took over”.

Privacy