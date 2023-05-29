Pat Stacey: Spirit of Columbo lives on in Rian Johnson’s fun crime series Poker Face

Poker face 5/5

Natasha Lyonne, on left, as Charlie and Chelsea Frei as Dana in Rian Johnson’s 70s-style series Poker Face

RIAN Johnson has already displayed a considerable talent for breathing fresh and exhilarating new life into a venerable old genre.

The writer-director of Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi reinvigorated the traditional murder mystery with 2019’s glittering Knives Out and its even more elaborate sequel, last year’s Glass Onion.

The good news is that Johnson is currently writing the script for a third film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the flamboyant master detective with the dandyish clothes and the exaggerated Deep South accent.

REVIVING

In the meantime, the even better news is that Johnson’s terrific series Poker Face (Sky Max, Fridays; all episodes available), starring Natasha Lyonne, has finally arrived on these shores, six months after making its US debut on Peacock and becoming an immediate hit.

This time Johnson turns his hand to dusting down and sprucing up that great staple of episodic 1970s American television, the case-of-the-week detective show.

Poker Face takes its inspiration from the greatest 70s detective show of the lot: Columbo, starring Peter Falk as the homicide lieutenant with the scruffy mac, dishevelled hair and battered old Peugeot 403.

Columbo’s shambolic appearance and seemingly absent-minded manner fooled the murderers he came up against – invariably wealthy, arrogant, condescending types who believed they’d committed the perfect crime – into taking him for an idiot.

Only when it was too late and they’d been reeled in like fish did they realise they’d been outsmarted by a brilliant investigative mind.

Columbo, which gained a whole new audience during lockdown, wasn’t a whodunit, it was a howcatchem. You knew from the start who the killer was. The fun was in finding out how our hero would catch them out and prove their guilt.

Poker Face follows the same formula, showing the murder at the top of each episode, and even comes with similar opening titles.

But Johnson puts his own, distinctively modern stamp on it. Lyonne, even more likeable here than in her previous series, Russian Doll, plays Charlie Cale, who has an unusual gift: she is instantly able to tell when someone is lying.

She doesn’t fully understand how it works, although it’s not anything as hokey as a psychic power. It just does, and she’s never wrong.

Charlie had been making a living as a gambler, moving from place to place and using her gift to clean up at the poker tables, until she was rumbled in a casino owned by Sterling Frost Sr (Ron Perlman, just a voice on the phone in the first two episodes).

Now she’s content enough, if not exactly fulfilled, living in a trailer in the Las Vegas desert, smoking lots of cigarettes, drinking lots of beer and idly browsing the internet for such useful information as “the 10 craziest things people have stuck up their asses”.

Charlie works as a cocktail waitress at Frost’s casino – the choice was take the job or be killed – which is managed by his son Sterling Jr (Adrien Brody), a weak, insecure man-boy desperate to prove himself to Daddy.

When Charlie’s friend and co-worker Natalie (Dascha Polanko), who’s in an abusive marriage, discovers something unsavoury on an open laptop belonging to one of the casino’s biggest spenders, she tells Sterling Jr.

Assuring her that he’ll contact the FBI, he instead has his security chief Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) kill Natalie and her husband, and make it look like a murder-suicide.

Charlie knows something is not right. Watching her piece together the truth, lie by lie, inconsistency by inconsistency, and then ingeniously take a clever revenge for Natalie’s murder is hugely entertaining.

But the fallout means she has to get out of Vegas and hit the road, turning up a new location with new characters and a new murder to solve every week, all the time pursued by Cliff, who Sterling Sr has ordered to find her and kill her. Here, Johnson draws on another US TV classic, The Fugitive.

Columbo is remembered for having notable guest stars. Poker Face has them too. Faces cropping up in future episodes include Choe Sevigny, Nick Nolte, Ellen Barkin and Tim Blake Nelson.

A glorious tribute to the kind of TV we thought had vanished forever.