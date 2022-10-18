Pat Stacey: Robbie Coltrane’s Fitz remains an unbeatable creation

IT was inevitable, if a little irksome, that most media outlets would report the death of Robbie Coltrane with the headline “Harry Potter star dies”, or some slight variation thereof.

Understandable, though. For young Potter fans now and in the future, Coltrane will always be Rubeus Hagrid, the gentle giant of the wizarding world. But for those of us of an earlier vintage, who’ve been delighting in Coltrane’s movie and TV performances for 40 years, he was so much more.

I suspect I’m not the only person who returned over the weekend to the scene of his greatest triumph as a dramatic actor: Cracker (all episodes on ITV Hub), created by Jimmy McGovern.

For three seasons in the 90s, Coltrane captivated as Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a brilliant, charismatic criminal psychologist based in Manchester whose intuitive genius for cracking open and unpicking the minds of murderers doesn’t carry over into his chaotic personal life, which is basically a train wreck on a loop.

As Fitz memorably says of himself: “I drink too much, I smoke too much, I gamble too much. I am too much.”

Cracker ran from 1993 to ‘96 and earned Coltrane three consecutive Baftas for best actor.

He returned for a pair of two-hour specials a decade later, but neither of them measured up to the magic of the original 23 episodes.

In fact, nothing in the intervening years has measured up. Cracker was responsible for prompting a slew of crime series featuring flawed protagonists who are great at the job and lousy at their own lives. While Fitz has had many imitators, he’s never had an equal.

If you’ve never seen Cracker, the best place to start, obviously, is at the beginning. But I chose to rewatch what is, in my opinion, the pinnacle of the series: the three-part story ‘To Be a Somebody’, which kicked off the second season.

Fitz’s complicated relationship with his wife Judith (Barbara Flynn) – they fight like cats and dogs, yet can’t shake their attraction to one another – has reached its lowest ebb.

DCI David Bilborough (Christopher Eccleston) doesn’t want Fitz near his cases anymore. DS Jane Penhaligon (Geraldine Somerville), who Fitz always calls “Panhandle”, doesn’t want him near her anymore.

The two had constantly teetered on the brink of an affair, until Fitz, having agreed to go on holiday with her, humiliated her by not turning up at the airport.

One of the many things that sets Cracker apart from all other crime dramas is the care with which McGovern writes the supporting characters. All of them feel fully developed. Even the murderers are not motiveless, off-the-peg psychos.

In ‘To Be a Somebody’, the antagonist is Albie Kinsella, superbly played by Robert Carlyle, a deeply disturbed Liverpool man (and Liverpool FC fan) who has just buried his father and channels his anger at life’s perceived injustices into a killing spree.

He intends to kill 96 people in revenge for the 96 (it rose to 97 last year) Liverpool supporters who died in the Hillsborough disaster. His targets include a police officer and a reporter with The Sun, which despicably slandered Liverpool fans.

When a Pakistani shopkeeper refuses to let Albie have a newspaper and a box of teabags because he’s four pence short, Albie goes home, shaves his head, making him look like a skinhead, returns to the shop and stabs the shopkeeper to death with his father’s old army bayonet.

The police assume they have a straightforward racist murder on their hands. Fitz knows different and is brought in from the cold when the smug, smarmy psychologist who replaced him becomes one of Albie’s victims.

‘To Be a Somebody’ is the most powerful and provocative Cracker of them all. It’s a terrific crime drama, but one that incorporates serious issues: racism; media bias and dishonesty; the propensity to judge working-class people by how they dress and talk; the imagined grievances of a certain kind of white male who believes he’s being displaced.

These issues haven’t gone away. Many have worsened. Sadly, Robbie Coltrane has gone away, but he’s left us a wonderful body of work, of which Cracker is the finest.

Watching it is a lesson in how crime dramas have declined in four decades.