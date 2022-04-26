Pat Stacey review: Piers Morgan slips the leash and goes full gammon in ghastly new talk show

Sitting through a few hours of Rupert Murdoch’s channel Talk TV, which isn’t currently available on any Irish TV platform but can be streamed on YouTube, is like being carried along a sewer while the most repellent scrapings from the bottom of hell’s toilet bowl float around you.

The ghastly Julia Hartley-Brewer at breakfast time. Nasty controversialist and ITV cast-off Jeremy Kyle in the afternoon. Foghorn-voiced harpy Sharon Osbourne in the evening.

But the biggest, loudest head in this gallery of grotesques is Piers Morgan, whose overhyped show Piers Morgan Uncensored (Mon-Fri at 8pm) got Talk TV’s launch night off to a booming, boorish start.

Befitting a narcissist with an ego even bigger than his mouth, Morgan began by likening himself to one of the greatest figures of the 20th century: “As Mandela might have said, it’s been a long walk to freedom of speech.”

So speaks the man who’s had his own CNN talk show, his own ITV talk show, a five-year stint on Good Morning Britain (until he stormed off in a snowflake-y huff), multiple newspaper columns, and is reportedly being paid £50m (€59m) to present Uncensored for the next three years.

In the face of those draconian restrictions on Morgan making himself heard, Mandela’s 27 years in prison must have seemed like a walk in the park.

Anyway, the heavily-trailed coup for this first show was Morgan landing an interview at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump — a man who knows a thing or two about coups himself.

But before we got to the meeting of the two men, whose big, meaty heads bely the thinness of their respective skins, we had to endure a mad 15-minute rant by Morgan.

“These are dangerous days for free speech,” he declared, before lashing out at the favourite targets of the gammon demographic — the woke brigade, cancel culture (“This show will be a no-cancel zone”), snowflakes, trans athletes, the covering up of statues, trigger warnings, blah, blah, blah — and a few that are new to me, including the rebranding of Snow White’s Prince Charming as a rapist and the indignities being visited upon Mr Potato Head — don’t even ask!

And, of course, his own twin bugbears, which he just can’t seem to let go of: Harry and Meghan — “the Duke and Duchess of Netflix”.

There was also a pop at the “weasel” Nigel Farage, his GB News rival for the windbag crown.

Morgan promised he’d be delivering more of the same “night after night”. Lord help us all.

There were staggering amounts of self-obsession, self-promotion and vainglorious boasting. The show was making “television history”. Vladimir Putin himself would be watching.

There were innumerable interruptions, both before and during the Trump interview, by ad breaks, yet no actual ads, just promos for other shows.

The encounter with Trump was, when it finally arrived, more of the same old tripe, reheated for the same old audience.

The 45th president was his usual bellicose, bullsh***ing self. If he were president now, there’d be no war in Ukraine. Why? Because Putin is terrified of him. “I threatened him like he has never been threatened before.”

China’s president Xi Jinping was scared of him too. So was North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. “They said, ‘Wow, nobody has ever talked to us like that’.”

He was the best president ever and “the best predictor of things ever”. The election was rigged. Joe Biden is “stupid”. Mitch McConnell is”stupid”. “There are stupid people running our country and the world is going to be blown to pieces.”

Morgan, mostly throwing Trump puffball questions, let this familiar idiocy continue.

The worst moment was when he revealed that he’d talked to Trump for 70 minutes, and that there’d be more of this bilge the following night.

The best you can say about Talk TV is that it’s slicker and more professional than GB News. Then again, so was the cable access TV channel in Wayne’s World.