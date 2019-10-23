Pat Stacey: 'Francis Brennan: All Hands on Deck' - Since when did RTÉ make infomercials?

Following the first episode on RTÉ One, there was a smaller but no less enthusiastic wave of tweets raving about how brilliantly entertaining the whole thing had been. “How incredible was the first episode of Francis Brennan: All Hands on Deck?” someone asked rhetorically, adding: “Can’t wait to see what Francis gets up to next week!”

Now, we’re all aware that there’s a significant number of people who will watch anything RTÉ One sticks into the primetime Sunday night slot. And I do mean anything. Could be a new Irish drama series, could be a documentary, could be a reality show. Could be great, could be awful, could be somewhere between those two extremes.

It doesn’t really make any difference what it is, whether it’s any good or what might be on the other channels. If it’s on RTÉ One, they’ll dutifully tune in anyway. It’s as if a sizeable portion of the population has lost the ability to use a remote control.

Francis Brennan and captain. Francis Brennan: All Hands on Deck, RTE One

This peculiar umbilical attachment to RTÉ is a phenomenon I’ve never understood.

Why, when there’s so much choice available, would anyone want to watch, say, one of Daniel and Majella O’Donnell’s self-indulgent road trips, or yet another episode of Room to Improve — which you know is going to be more or less exactly like the previous one and the one that comes after — when there’s something infinitely better on one of the other channels?

And yet, upwards of half-a-million regularly do exactly that.

Maybe it’s some kind of weird historical hangover from the days when large chunks of the country could receive only RTÉ. Or maybe it’s just that some people are more easily pleased than others.

At any rate, the wildly enthusiastic reaction to Brennan’s latest venture was suspiciously out of proportion to what was, even by the usual low standards, a terrible, terrible piece of TV. It was by some distance even more awful than the woeful Francis Brennan’s Grand Tour, which sees him drag a dozen paying travellers — seemingly chosen for their inability to appreciate the cultural or aesthetic merits of anything they encounter — around various exotic locales.

And then it dawned. These were no ordinary tweets. The aforementioned tweeter, for instance, isn’t a regular viewer; he’s a sales manager for Princess Cruises, the company that owns the liner aboard which Brennan is spending a week, supposedly learning the ropes.

There were many more in a similar vein, all of them from people connected in some way or another with the company or with the cruise industry in general. By comparison, you could count the number of comments from actual viewers on the fingers of one foot.

I’m not surprised there were so many glowing endorsements from Princess Cruises. Despite being styled as one of those series where a celebrity tries their hand at doing a real job (the first episode saw Brennan hopelessly out of his depth as the ship’s acting entertainments director), it’s basically a three-hour infomercial for the company, spread over three interminable episodes.

While Brennan — whose babbling shtick seemed to be lost on everyone but the handful of Irish passengers who knew him from the telly — led a line dance, faffed about in a sequinned jacket and hosted a mock game show in the ship’s state-of-the art TV studio, the camera roamed lovingly over the ship’s opulent decor. Ruth McCabe’s gushing voiceover bombarded us with statistics.

I’ve been on a couple of cruises. The staff work bloody hard over long hours. There was a sense here that they were simply putting up with this irritating Irishman through gritted teeth. Still, it’s a small price to pay for all that publicity.

Herald