Pat Stacey: Believe the hype – Ramy is fresh, daring and fun

IT’S taken a long time, for comedy-drama Ramy to finally arrive on Channel 4 – almost two years – despite being on the Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ add-on Starzplay for a while now.

The second season went out on Hulu in the US last spring and a third has already been commissioned. The show has already garnered rave reviews and a Golden Globe acting award for co-creator and star Ramy Youssef, who’s nominated in the same category again this year.

Not that any of this means much –The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had the American critics swooning, and that was more unbearable than unbreakable.

The good news, based on what I’ve watched of Ramy (there are 10 episodes in season one, the first five of them currently available on All 4), is it looks like it’s been worth the wait and deserves the hype.

The premise itself is nothing radical. Youssef– an Egyptian-American actor and stand-up – plays a fictionalised version of himself (sort of) called Youssef Hassan.

But it’s what the series does with that premise that stands out. Youssef and his co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch bring a freshness to it that we haven’t seen before, which sets the series apart from anything else around.

Ramy lives in northern New Jersey with his parents Maysa and Farouk (Hiam Abbass and Amr Waked) and his younger sister Dena (May Calamawy),who couldn’t be less like the cliché of the dutiful Muslim daughter.

It’s less a series about a first generation American Muslim trying to negotiate a society rife with racism and suspicion of Muslims (although that does crop up, particularly in an episode that flashes back to 9/11) than about him trying to fit comfortably into his own skin.

On the one hand, he’s devout, observes Ramadan, prays five times a day and doesn’t do drink or drugs. On the other, he’s a horny28-year-old millennial with a job in a start-up company and a commitment to dating only non-Muslim girls .The trick is making his spiritual and secular sides work in tandem.

Easier said than done, when your friends and family are judging you all the time and you keep coming up short. An elder at the mosque berates him for not washing his feet properly: “Dirt in your toe is dirt in your heart. The Prophet never left a toe dry.” His Jewish girlfriend dumps him when she discovers he adheres to his faith.“ You’re Muslim, I thought, in the way I’m Jewish.” she tells him.

She also thinks him buying girls drinks while staying dry himself is “date rapey”. When Ramy thinks he should maybe find and marry a nice, traditional Muslim girl, his friends, diner owner Mo (Mohammed Amer) and doctor Ahmed (Dave Meherje), are aghast.

His mother is wildly enthusiastic. His sister, however, is appalled and accuses him of trying to ruin her life. If Ramy marries, she reasons, her interfering relatives will expect her to do the same.

Ramy eventually goes out on a date with the kind of “nice, high-quality” Muslim girl his mother wants for him, but she turns out not to be what he expected. Her sexual confidence and forthrightness is in stark contrast to Ramy’s uptightness. “I’m in this little Muslim box in your head,” she tells him disgustedly, before kicking him out of her car.

The series continually upends expectations and shatters lazy assumptions about religion, culture and– through the character of Ramy’s pal and workmate Steve, who has muscular dystrophy, as does the actor playing him, Steve Way.

When the start-up that never started up goes bust, Ramy reluctantly goes to work for his Uncle Naseem (Laith Nakli), a horribly boorish, sexist, anti-Semitic diamond merchant who spouts gasp-inducing opinions.

We should detest Ramy, yet the script throws a curve-ball that adds another layer to him– he makes you both laugh and think.