Pat Stacey: Believe the hype – Ramy is fresh, daring and fun

Ramy Youssef as the title character and Hiam Abbass as his mother Mayas in US comedy-drama Ramy, a funny, insightful series that upends culture-clash tropes Expand

Pat Stacey

IT’S taken a long time, for comedy-drama Ramy to finally arrive on Channel 4 – almost two years – despite being on the Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ add-on Starzplay for a while now.

The second season went out on Hulu in the US last spring and a third has already been commissioned. The show has already garnered rave reviews and a Golden Globe acting award for co-creator and star Ramy Youssef, who’s nominated in the same category again this year.

Not that any of this means much –The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had the American critics swooning, and that was more unbearable than unbreakable.

