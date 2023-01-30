Pamela, A Love Story: Ten of the most compelling moments from the new Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary

One of Pamela Anderson's diaries, which is displayed in the film as she has documented so much of her life in writing. Photo: Netflix

WE KNOW her as the blonde bombshell who rose to fame as a Playboy Playmate, became a global superstar on Baywatch in the 1990s, married a rock star and suffered a fall from grace when their sex tape was made public.

But how much do we really know about Pamela Anderson, and how much have we gleaned solely from tabloid headlines over the years?

The Canadian actress is unleashing a double whammy of truth-telling, record-straightening epiphanies, when both her memoir and an accompanying Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story are released.

Here are the 10 most compelling takeaways from the documentary.

1. It’s a lot more melancholy than you may be expecting

Anderson may exhibit a happy-go-lucky personality in the media, but it often seems at odds with her private persona. In the documentary – which was made at the urging of her two sons and produced by her eldest, Brandon – we see the 55-year-old without make-up and speaking candidly from her childhood home, often reading from personal diaries she has kept throughout her life.

There are clear parallels of similarly exploited/condemned women like Britney Spears and Monica Lewinsky, while there are also several harrowing moments in the film – not least when she reveals how she was molested by a female babysitter as a child, and raped by a 25-year-old man when she was 12.

2. The infamous stolen sex tape ruined her life more than most people realise

When a safe that held home-recorded footage of Anderson and Tommy Lee was stolen from their home during renovations, the couple’s life changed – or at least Anderson’s did.

“It was different for me than it was for him,” she points out. “Tommy is a rock star – but I knew at that point, my career was over.”

With her acting career irreparably damaged and having become the punchline on talk shows like Jay Leno’s, her son coming home crying from school asking ‘Why did you do that tape?’ was a low point.

At one point, Brandon recalls how damaging it was as a child, remembering how he felt “that everyone had this dirty little secret about my family”.

3. She was brow-beaten into dropping legal case against group distributing it

Anderson mentions multiple times how she “never made a dime” off the tape, contrary to public opinion.

She and Lee attempted to sue the distributors IEG, but the depositions required of her were so “brutal” that it was not worth it –particularly given that she was pregnant with her second son at the time.

She recalled a lawyer telling her: “You were in Playboy; you have no right to privacy.” She added: “You can’t put a monetary number on the amount of pain and suffering that it caused.”

4. There were red flags around Tommy Lee’s behaviour

Lee would visit his wife on the set of Baywatch and essentially “moved into her trailer” so that he could keep an eye on her.

She recalled an incident where the script called for her to share a kiss with co-star David Chokachi. When Lee found out, he “lost it”, and accused her of “lying” by not telling him.

Baywatch co-creator Michael Berk also recalled Lee’s jealous behaviour on-set, saying: “He would always know when to show up. He would look at the call sheets, see what scene she was in, and would show up in the scenes where there could be an opportunity for him to get pissed.”

But Anderson says she “thought it was cute. And I thought that was what love is”.

5. Tommy Lee excused his abusive behaviour by saying he was ‘under pressure’

Anderson describes the incident of physical abuse that led her to call 911 on her husband.

She called it “a terrible night where Tommy was just rocking on the floor” as she dealt with their two children. While rocking on the floor he was, according to Anderson, saying “I want my wife back”.

After stating that she told him to “grow up”, she says: “I didn’t recognise him. He went black.”

Lee was subsequently charged with spousal and child abuse, later telling a journalist: “It’s a lot of pressure. We’d been going through a lot of stuff; sex tapes appearing, postpartum, two new babies. Tommy comes third now, instead of first.”

"I don’t know how to deal with that.” He added: “The whole argument stemmed, that evening, from me wanting some love.”

6. Letter Anderson wrote to infant son Dylan is most moving part of the film

Anderson revealed that she had to bifurcate the divorce because Lee refused to sign the papers.

“I just took my kids and I was like – no,” she says firmly. “It wasn’t a grey area for me; it was like, ‘You can’t do that’.”

Having always documented her life in written form, Anderson subsequently wrote a letter to her youngest son Dylan, not long after she had split from his father.

“My little Dilly,” she reads, over footage of the cute baby. “You have seen a lot in your nine months, and I wanted to write you so one day you can read this and maybe understand how we came to be where we are.”

Grab the hankies.

7. Her willingness to put herself out there for the greater good is admirable

Anderson could have hidden herself away following the sex-tape scandal. Instead, she willingly became the butt of the joke if it meant being able to help others – most notably animal charity PETA, which she gravitated towards because she “felt like [she] could trust animals more than people”.

That included making herself available for a comedy roast – only if Comedy Central donated $250,000 to PETA. She also speaks in an empowering manner about refusing to suffer abuse at the hands of a partner:

“If there’s any kind of abuse, or emotional abuse, you don’t have to stay. It doesn’t matter if it’s your fifth marriage. It doesn’t matter what people think.”

8. Recent ‘Pam & Tommy’ miniseries reopened old wounds

Anderson says she was not consulted or asked for permission regarding her portrayal in the Hulu series, which starred Lily James as her, Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Seth Rogen as the contractor who allegedly stole the sex tape from their home.

The series relived “the worst part of [her] life” and gave her nightmares. “Nobody really knows what we were going through at that time,” she says. “They should’ve had to have my permission.”

9. She remains a die-hard romantic, despite five failed marriages

The problem, she reckons, is that men have the wrong impression of her.

“I’m not the damsel in distress,” she says, “I’m very capable, and some men hate you for being something else.”

Having recounted her marriages to musician Kid Rock (“We had fun together, he was really good to the boys – but I didn't feel like ‘this is love’”), twice to professional poker player Rick Salomon (“ended up being a big drug addict”) and building contractor Dan Hayhurst (“I just felt like maybe I needed to try… ‘normal’”) there is a heavy-hearted moment of clarity.

In it, she tells her son Brandon: “I really loved your dad for all the right reasons. And I don't think I ever loved anybody else.”

10. The real love story is between Anderson and her children

Rather admirably – and despite everything she has gone through – Anderson refuses to be the victim.

If nothing else, Pamela: A Love Story portrays that the real love story throughout her rocky romantic life has been with her two sons.

“I’m not a victim,” she insists. “I've put myself in crazy situations and I survived them.”

Pamela, A Love Story, is out on Netflix January 31, 2023.