Painkiller review: Satanic Ferris Bueller presides over a modern plague story

Be warned. This show doesn’t have a happy ending. But then again, you shouldn’t expect one. It’s about the opioid crisis. Painkiller, Netflix’s limited series tracking the rise of OxyContin, is the latest in a wave of shows, documentaries and books to take on what is often referred to as America’s biggest epidemic.

Created and written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, the series is based on the groundbreaking journalism of Patrick Radden Keefe, author of the eviscerating Empire of Pain, and Barry Meier, whose book Pain Killer: A Wonder Drug’s Trail of Addiction and Death, lends the show its name.

It follows the conception and rise of OxyContin, the brainchild of Richard Sackler, and charts the life-ruining, fortune-making fallout of an opioid that was hubristically advertised as “the one to start with and the one to stay with”.

That tagline proved horrifically prescient; after its introduction in the late 1990s, OxyContin snaked its way across the entire US, leaving a trail of destruction. Last year the US recorded over 110,000 deaths from overdose, most linked to opioids like Oxycodone or heroin and fentanyl, which many addicts move on to after Oxy.

Of course, Painkiller can’t, in six episodes, tell the whole story of the opioid epidemic, which is sprawling and still unfolding. It can’t fully hammer home, either, the impact of social ostracisation on the Sacklers, a family who built themselves into phenomenal wealth, but always cared more about clout. It makes a valiant attempt, though.

Half legal procedural, half crime drama, the show tells its story through individuals at the heart of the crisis: Richard Sackler; Glen Kryger, an everyman prescribed Oxy after an injury at work; and Edie Flowers — played to perfection by Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba with a steely, singularly focused intensity — a fictionalised district attorney attempting to take down Purdue Pharma, the firm that manufactured the drug.

“This isn’t just about a pill that killed a lot of people,” Edie says in the opening episode. “It’s bigger than that. No, this thing, this plague, it started when someone in that family realised that the big money in medicine was in sales and marketing. And lies.”

Much of the show is given over to telling this bombastic plague story, with Richard Sackler at the centre of it all. The casting of Matthew Broderick is an interesting choice, a well-known actor playing an unknowable figure, a kind of Satanic Ferris Bueller. Broderick’s Sackler lacks an interiority and comes across as bizarre, laconic and pathetic. Admittedly, the one thing known about Sackler is his unknowability and his bizarre dismissiveness of the real world. His dog, UNCH (named after the stockbroker abbreviation for ‘unchanged’) really did come to the palatial office with him, where he reportedly left messes all over the hallway that Sackler refused to pick up.

Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee and Uzo Aduba as Edie in Painkiller.

At times, though, even playing a character this morally vacuous, Broderick comes across as simply too likeable. It’s possible that this is deliberate; the show drawing us into the Sackler world of excess and good times before turning on us, much like Oxy itself.

Unlike other media about the opioid crisis — and we’re in the middle of a wave of it, from Nan Goldin’s All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, to Barbara Kingsolver’s Pulitzer-winning Demon Copperhead, to Hulu’s Dopesick — Painkiller doesn’t go full gloom. Instead, it embraces the bizarro with moments of quintessentially Netflix theatricality (director Pete Berg made Friday Night Lights and executive producer Eric Newman is the showrunner behind Narcos).

Characters dance around with pill-shaped mascots at Miami parties; there are silly montages of the executives and salespeople as they rise to power. The dialogue can be facetious and overwrought. Sackler swings a hammer at the screen while talking about “hammering the abusers”. At one point he tells a colleague: “I love cancer.” In another he declares, Marie Antoinette-style: “Let them eat canapés”. And we don’t need quite so many The Big Short-inspired shots of characters introducing themselves straight to camera.

The comedy only works, when it does work, because it’s gallows humour, because even in these moments of levity, you know what’s coming. You know the injury’s in the post, then the pain, then the addiction, then the fallout.

Painkiller opens with real-life families talking about their real-life grief and loss all thanks to OxyContin. The show is at its most powerful in these moments, its juxtaposition reminding us of the human cost of the courtroom drama unfolding around the unrepentant billionaires. The true horror of the opioid epidemic is communicated not in high drama but in these flashes of humanity.

The breakneck tonal shifts, though, do at least work in making the show bingeable. It’s difficult to look away from the story unfolding in front of us; difficult, too, to believe it’s true. It’s proof that we can hear this story, again and again, and it remains shocking enough to grip us. Painkiller thrives when it relies on its real-life source material, but flounders at times when it dramatises.

The script, in this case, doesn’t sufficiently carry the heft of the crisis. A scene in a coroner’s office, where body bags are wheeled in as though on a conveyor belt, seems contrived until you realise that 150 people die of an opioid overdose every single day in the US.

If the ending doesn’t feel satisfying, if it feels frustrating, then that makes sense too. The Sacklers’ name might have been wiped off every cultural institution they sponsored, but the crisis is ongoing. When it comes to the opioid epidemic, truth is stranger, and more watchable, than fiction.