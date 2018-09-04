Our Lives in Property: Oxmantown Road review: 'More than a property show, a portrait of real lives'

You might have been forgiven for thinking Our Lives in Property: Oxmantown Road (RTE1, last night, 9.35pm) was going to be just another property-ladder or fixer-upper show, all talk of pre-crash versus post-bubble price tags, or some rehash of house-buying horror stories.

In fact, in the telling of the story of this quiet street of 200 houses nestled near Dublin’s Phoenix Park, houses that have changed hands a thousand times since being built in 1901, we quickly got to see into the heart of a warm Stoneybatter community — real lives, hopes and dreams, hatched and nurtured behind what might otherwise seem to be just another street of all but identical doors.

It was soon clear that this wasn’t really a documentary about property, about the winners and losers of boom and bust, at all — rather, it was about real people of all incomes and backgrounds, living and breathing in close proximity, and coping with the increasing diversity of inhabitants around them, in what seemed like it could be a microcosm of any street or any town in Ireland.

‘Born and reared’ natives, hipsters, ‘blow-ins’ and foreigners, young families and pensioners, all had their turn to share heartfelt histories and insights for the place in which they have lived, the changes they have seen, whether it be since the 1960s or in just the past five years, the personal journeys and losses experienced behind those redbrick walls, regardless of parlor or open-plan.

And so, we wandered to the shops with Joe Melligan, whose roots are embedded in this street. Joe recalled children playing outside. “It’s quieter now,” he said sadly.

He could spot the blow-ins: new people put their bins by the wall, he said, old residents by the kerb. The new ones don’t clean the step outside, old ones do, and the old ones use clothes lines.

“I don’t know how these new people dry their clothes,” said Joe.

We met the young parents new to the street and enjoying everything on their doorstep. Sandra’s dad was originally from around the corner and she always wanted to live here. When the crash came, she and her partner Brendan were suddenly able to buy what had been unaffordable.

“In the end, it’s just a two-bedroom townhouse,” Sandra mused. “But it’s a fantastic road.”

South African Jaco scrimped and saved the €30,000 down-payment for his DIY fixer upper. His pride in his accomplishment was poignantly evident as we saw him Skype his ‘mama’ 8,000 miles away, then show her around his latest improvements via laptop camera.

Devina, a self-confessed ‘blow-in’, was told by friends to be careful because the area was ‘rough’.

“Rough around the edges, maybe,” she laughed now, “but that’s part of the appeal.”

Devina kept a photo of her parents at the door of her house on the day she first collected the keys. In just a couple years, that photo became their memorial card.

Seeming somewhat flummoxed by the influx, the Stone family railed (with no little humour]: “You ask a hipster, ‘where are you from’ and they say [affecting a posh accent] ‘Stewny-batter’... [then, in pure Dub] You’re not from Stoneybatter! I’m from Stoneybatter!”

Their parents paid €2,300 in 1969 for their house, their dad working in Dublin Zoo for nearly 46 years.

“People had dogs and cats, we had a ring-tailed lemur!”

The one thing every resident we met on Oxmantown Road had in common, from yuppies or renters to Grace, who has lived on the street for 88 years, is their deep affection for the small, few rooms in which they live within the terraces that make up this community.

On the face of it, Our Lives in Property might have pretended to be some sort of sociological history of buying and renting habits. Where it succeeded as more than that was in bringing real heart right to the doorstep to greet us — a reminder, perhaps, that behind every ‘for sale’ sign, there’s more than just financial figures on a property scale, but lives lived in a place that has been lived in and loved.

