Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale review: Killer ending saves best twist until last

Oliver (Martin Short, left), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) were up against it in Only Murders in the Building (Season 2)

Few series would have the confidence to throw a line as cheekily knowing as: “This is not really feeling like a finale yet, is it?” into its season finale.

Trust the wonderful Only Murders in the Building (Disney+) to do it — and get away with it. The line belonged to Martin Short’s excitable theatre director Oliver, who fretted about whether he, Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) would be able to wrap up season two of their podcast on a high by unmasking whoever it was that murdered cantankerous Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

Only Murders is a rarity in television: a true original. Season one acted as a palate cleanser after months and months of grim serial killer thrillers, bloated fantasy sagas and lurid true-crime documentaries.

I’ve never seen a series weave so many disparate elements — whodunnit, true-crime spoof, romance, silly comedy, quirky characters, warm-hearted human drama — into such an immensely satisfying whole without once dropping the ball.

It’s been justly rewarded with 17 nominations at this year’s Emmys and a large and appreciative audience. In America, it’s outstripped Seinfeld as the most-watched comedy ever on the Disney-owned streamer Hulu.

Season one was last summer’s most delightful surprise package. Ostensibly a genre parody, it ended up, like The Princess Bride, being a supreme example of that genre at its best.

The mystery at its core was gloriously intricate, and in Martin, Short and Gomez, whose deadpan comic timing was a revelation, it had three leads who clicked together as smoothly as Lego bricks. If you could bottle the trio’s chemistry, you could sell it as a happiness potion.

Season two went bigger, which doesn’t always mean better. It did in this case, though. Only Murders was every bit as fresh, funny and addictive the second time out.

Fittingly for a tale in which a valuable painting figured prominently, the canvas widened to bring in new characters: Cara Delevingne as Alice, a gallery owner and love interest for Mabel; Michael Rapaport as lunkhead Detective Kreps; Shirley MacLaine as mystery woman Rose Cooper, who initially pretends to be Bunny’s dotty sister; Zoe Colletti as Lucy, Charles’s feisty teenage daughter.

We learned more about the lives of the other Aconia building residents, a gallery of colourful oddballs and eccentrics who are integral to the fabric of the series.

A whole episode was devoted to the final day of Bunny’s life, which revealed that beneath the combative battle-axe image was a lonely old woman with a kind heart. It was a lovely piece of writing.

For all the mayhem and murder, there were some genuinely touching moments involving our unlikely heroes. Short got to show off his underused talent as a dramatic actor in the subplot involving Oliver discovering, after a DNA test, that his beloved son Will’s (Ryan Broussard) biological father is the hated Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane). Meanwhile, Charles found out that the father he’d always thought of as cold, distant and disapproving of his decision to become an actor actually loved him deeply and secretly turned up to watch his performances.

You could have carpeted the entire Arconia building with the red herrings thrown around this time. There were so many of them, and so many handbrake turns in the plot over the previous episodes, you wondered if all the loose ends would be tied up.

We needn’t have worried. In a killer finale (spoiler alert), Oliver used all his theatrical know-how to mount a “killer party”, an elaborate double-bluff ruse involving all the residents and even podcasting archenemy Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), to draw out the killer.

It turned out to be Cinda’s assistant Poppy (Adina Verson), aka the supposedly missing Becky Butler.

Having seduced dopey Kreps into helping her, she killed Bunny in order to generate material for a hit podcast of her own.

Mystery solved. One time-jump of a year later and season three was set up with the murder of an arrogant actor (a cameo by Paul Rudd) during a play starring Charles and directed by Oliver.

That’s showbusiness!