On The Box: The US and the Holocaust shows America’s anti-Semitic past casts a long shadow

An image from Ken Burns's superb new three-part documentary The US and the Holocaust, which is showing on BBC4 Mondays

Nobody does American history television quite like director Ken Burns. You know what you’re going to get from the country’s most famous documentary-maker.

His films, more often than not co-produced with Lynn Novick, written by Geoffrey C Ward and narrated by actor Peter Coyote, are as instantly recognisable for what they’re not as what they are.

Burns has no time for fast cuts, bombastic music or elaborate pyrotechnics. His tools include stately pacing, scrupulous research, well-informed interviewees, evocative archive footage and a literate, elegant script that trusts the intelligence of the audience.

Celebrated

Perhaps most celebrated of all is the way his camera pans across and zooms in on details of old photographs, bringing them alive by creating the illusion of movement.

Burns didn’t invent this technique; it was used by others before him. But it’s become so closely associated with him that it’s now routinely referred to as “the Ken Burns effect”.

Burns’s magnificent new opus, the three-part, six-hour PBS production The US and the Holocaust (BBC4, Monday), features all his usual trademarks, including a starry voice cast — Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Whitford and many more — speaking the words of real historical figures, and they’re as effective as ever.

Most striking of all, however, is the spine-chilling similarity between what’s happening in America today — the political partisanship; the resurgence of racism, anti-Semitism and anti-immigrant sentiments; the rise of nativist populism and the shamelessly public displays of white supremacy by groups like the Proud Boys; the spread of ludicrous but dangerous conspiracy theories; the rabble-rousing by far-right media loudmouths — and what was happening in the America of 100 years ago.

The broader intent of Burns’s series is to examine how America’s hesitancy in joining the fight against Hitler up until 1941, when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour left it with no choice in the matter, and how President Franklin D Roosevelt’s initial reluctance to even acknowledge, let alone react to, the atrocities the Nazis were perpetrating on Europe’s Jews ultimately contributed to the final death toll of the Holocaust.

But that hesitancy, that reluctance, didn’t come out of thin air. In order to understand America’s role in the Holocaust, the first episode, called ‘The Golden Door’ (it comes from the final line of the Emma Lazarus sonnet that adorns the Statue of Liberty), steps further back in time.

For centuries, America’s borders were more or less wide open to European immigrants, including the Irish who fled poverty and starvation. Ironically, while Lady Liberty was cradling the “huddled masses”, she was also enslaving black people and committing genocide against the Native Americans.

In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act barred the very people who’d helped construct the railroads that revolutionised the West from entering America.

The 19th century mood changed even more drastically with the arrival of immigrants from Eastern Europe, among them two million Jews. With their strange clothes and strange language, they were regarded as somehow more “alien”. Even Jews who’d settled in America a generation before were openly hostile to them.

Burns, his collaborators and contributors — for the most part historians — give a vivid account of the anti-Semitic poison coursing through America in the first quarter of the 20th century using the words and actions of those who did most to spread it.

The usual suspects are there, including the rancid Henry Ford, the lawyer Madison Grant, who peddled the Great Replacement Theory, and the odious Father Charles Coughlin, the Detroit-based Catholic priest who used his radio show to spread lies and whip up hatred against Jews. He was the Alex Jones of his day.

Others come as more of a surprise — birth control activist Margaret Sanger and Helen Keller both embraced eugenics (Keller proposed euthanising “malformed idiot babies”) as did Theodore Roosevelt and Alexander Graham Bell. The sense that history might be repeating itself, but not as farce, haunts every single frame.