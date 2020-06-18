O'Casey in the Estate is the story of a community fighting to hold onto its identity and its soul

It’s nice when a programme springs a pleasant surprise by turning out to be something a bit different from what you’d expected.

The fact that it happens so rarely in a medium which usually values the safe and predictable over the offbeat and unconventional, makes the occasions when it does happen, all the more pleasurable.

The pre-publicity for O’Casey in the Estate, a two-parter starting on RTE1 tonight, suggested we were in for another of those soft-centred formulaic documentaries that have become a staple of the mainstream channels’ summer schedules — usually early on Sunday evenings.

You know the way it works by now. The residents of a community undertake a daunting challenge, the like of which they’ve never attempted before and would seem to be singularly ill-equipped for. It could be forming a choir, creating a communal garden or some other civic-minded project that will benefit the local area.

Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter what it is, because it’s all about the "journey". There will be setbacks and obstacles to be overcome along the road. There might be tears and even a few tantrums.

It will all come good in the end, though, in a final episode full of swelling music, emotional hugs and joyous high-fives. On the face of it, O’Casey in the Estate would seem to fit this bill like a glove.

It follows a group of East Wall residents as they audition for, rehearse and perform, under the stewardship of professional theatre director Caitríona McLaughlin, Seán O’Casey’s The Plough and the Stars — at the Abbey Theatre, no less.

To borrow a line from another famous playwright, the play’s the thing — but it’s far from everything about this documentary. O’Casey lived and wrote in East Wall for 30 years. As presenter and narrator Liam Cunningham, an East Wall boy himself, says early in the first episode, the people there love to talk, love to tell and listen to stories.

In O’Casey’s time, they were the poorest of the poor. All they had was their unique voice and their stories. “All they could entertain themselves with was their gob,” Cunningham says.

O’Casey — born into a middle-class Protestant family that was compelled to live a working-class life after the early death of his father plunged it into poverty —absorbed those voices, soaked up the richness and music of their language and poured them into his work.

The Plough and the Stars is set at the time of the 1916 Rising, but it’s really a play about poverty and injustice. It’s peopled with the kind of characters he saw around him in East Wall at the time.

Catríona McLaughlin asked herself who O’Casey would be writing about if he were around today. The answer came easily: the modern people of East Wall, the very different individuals, each with a very different story to tell, who make up her final cast.

O’Casey in the Estate is as much concerned with the community and its people as it is with putting on a show. The residents-turned-actors are the connective tissue between the past and the present.

O’Casey’s plays are full of women who are stronger and more resilient than the men. The film makes the point that in the 1980s, when the heroin epidemic was savaging working-class Dublin, it was the women of East Wall who took to the frontline, who marched on the drug pushers and forced them out.

By doing so, they succeeded in keeping heroin from taking as vicious a hold in East Wall as it had in many other Dublin communities.

In O’Casey’s time, it was poverty and illness that threatened the community. Then it was drugs.

Today, the threat comes from capitalist greed, as high-rise office blocks and expensive apartments shoot up, encircling East Wall with, as Cunningham vividly puts it, “a Berlin Wall of gentrification”.

At heart, the documentary is the story of a community fighting to hold onto its identity and its soul.

O'Casey in the Estate is on RTE1 tonight at 10.15pm.