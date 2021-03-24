Obsession with instant gratification means we want all episodes now but there’s a difference between watching and absorbing something

To the delight of millions, Line of Duty returned on Sunday to hold us in its vice-like grip from now until the first week of May.

But it seems not everyone on Twitter was impressed by the idea of having to wait a week between episodes.

“This is how it must have felt to watch TV in the Stone Age,” read one tweet.

Now, you have to exercise extreme caution when responding to some things on Twitter. It’s entirely possible this person was being sarcastic.

They may have been having a pop at the modern obsession with instant gratification typified by the binge watching culture.

What — wait around for a week? Are you nuts? Who has the patience for that? We want all the episodes, and we want them NOW!

Then again, it’s also entirely possible they were being deadly serious, and that they really do believe the idea of having to wait seven whole days to watch the next episode of a series is as hilariously old-fashioned as dial-up internet, public telephone boxes and wristwatches that do nothing other than tell the time.

Nobody can deny that when Netflix made the entire first season of House of Cards available to stream in 2013, it was a game-changer for television.

Rival big-bucks streamers have sprung up like weeds: Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, as well as a host of others that aren’t available in this country.

But we’re at a stage now where virtually all broadcasters — even the terrestrial ones we’ve watched since the days before satellite TV, home video or streaming — are following Netflix’s lead.

The BBC makes entire series available on its iPlayer. Fleabag is one of the best-known examples.

ITV and Channel 4 have followed suit on their own respective online services, the ITV Hub and All 4, which have evolved into far more than just catch-up services.

RTÉ has gradually been making more and more series, particularly imported ones, available in full on the RTÉ Player.

Meanwhile, pretty much every new series that comes to Sky’s channels — including A Discovery of Witches, ZeroZeroZero, Your Honor and The Flight Attendant — is available in full, on demand, on the day the first episode is shown on, for the want of a better way of putting it, regular TV.

And, of course, all of them offer a big selection of box sets.

Given how television has been transformed, and the rapidity of the transformation, there’s no way we’ll ever go back to the old way, when you had to wait a week between episodes of everything.

At the same time, though, there’s no sign of Stone Age TV, if you want to call it that, going away anytime soon. The numbers prove it’s thriving.

Line of Duty’s season six opener on Sunday drew a whopping on-the-night audience of 9.6 million in the UK, making it BBC One’s best-performing drama since another Jed Mercurio series, Bodyguard, in 2018.

The figure will rise considerably once catch-up and streaming views are compiled.

There’s obviously still a huge appetite among viewers for the communal viewing experience, something that was supposed to have been killed off years ago by audience fragmentation.

Line of Duty is the kind of series that’s ideally suited to the once-a-week experience.

There’s a lot to absorb in every episode, and a lot to pick over afterwards.

In the old days, this would have happened in workplaces the morning after an episode.

Now, it’s more likely to happen online. The medium might be different, but the message is the same: people love to dissect and discuss a shared experience.

This doesn’t happen if you’re locked away alone, racing through a whole 10- or 12-episode season of whatever new Netflix thing happens to be the flavour of the moment.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that there’s still room for weekly television.

After

all, the biggest television phenomenon of the past 10 years, Game of Thrones, fed out its epic story in weekly instalments.

I don’t have anything against binge-watching. For work purposes, I watched season three of Stranger Things in one day.

I can’t recall a lot about it, though. It’s just a blur of slimy monsters and 1980s pop culture references.

There’s a big difference between watching something and absorbing it. Absorbing takes time.

