Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage don't even look like they're enjoying the romps in Netflix’s bungled erotic thriller Obsession

The late Fine Gael TD Oliver J Flanagan will forever be remembered not for his rabid anti-Semitism — which is what he should be remembered for — but for his infamous claim that “there was no sex in Ireland before television”.

If odious Oliver were around today, his eyes would surely pop from their sockets at the sight of Obsession (Netflix).

You want to talk about sex? Well, do you? Obsession has loads of sex, enough sex to outrage a Vatican-bound tour bus full of Oliver J Flanagans.​

It’s wall to wall and top to (bare) bottom with sex in every conceivable position and place.

There’s sex in hotel bedrooms. There’s sex on hardwood — oo-er, missus! — apartment floors. There’s sex in alleyways. There’s even a little BDSM thrown in.

Nothing too heavy, mind. We wouldn’t want to frighten the horses — especially not when there are ropes involved.

At one point, it even looks like there’s going to be sex in the classy surroundings of a restaurant toilet. In the end, we have to be content with a quick crotch-grab.

The person at the receiving end of the grab is Richard Armitage. The one doing the grabbing is Irish actress Charlie Murphy.

But for all the huffing and puffing, groping and grinding, and moaning and groaning the two stars engage in, Obsession is a flaccid thing. It’s all about as erotic as shoving a dead mackerel down your underpants.

The series, which, mercifully, is limited to four fairy short episodes, is based on Josephine Hart’s 1990 novel Damage, which was filmed under that title in 1992 with Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche,

I haven’t read the book or seen the film, but it’s hard to imagine either of them could be any worse than this.

Armitage plays William Farrow, a brilliant middle-aged surgeon first seen successfully performing a delicate operation to separate conjoined twins.

He lives with his lovely wife Ingrid (Indira Varma) in a beautiful house where they spend their evenings quaffing red wine from those fishbowl-sized glasses which TV dramas always use to signify that the characters are well-off.

They seem to be extremely happy, until William, who the government wants to be its new health czar, spots his son’s latest girlfriend Anna Barton (Murphy) at a function at Westminster.

Their eyes lock across a crowded room and it’s lust at first sight.

She sidles up to him at the bar, purrs sexily, he pops an olive into her mouth and before long, other bits of them are locking too — and all this before the son, Jay (Rish Shah), has even brought her home to meet the family.

Much like Anna’s orgasms, all this happens blindingly fast. Soon, they’re meeting up in Anna’s flat, where she makes it clear who’s the one in charge.

“You wait for me to say when,” she tells him. “You do not turn up uninvited. Nothing happens beyond these walls without my permission.”

Between panting like an over-exercised dog, William agrees. Needless to say, he does turn up uninvited. He follows Anna and Jay when they go to Paris for the weekend and risks blowing everything by phoning her and asking her to meet him up the street.

She’s angry — but not angry enough that she won’t drag him up an alley for a quickie beside some rubbish bins. Truly, romance is not dead.

After Anna and Jay leave, William books into the same room they had, flings himself on to the bed, starts sniffing the pillows and sheets for some scent of Anna (doesn’t he realise hotel bed linen is changed between guests?) and then ends up furiously humping the mattress and sobbing.

This is no doubt intended to convey the crippling anguish William is enduring, yet it just looks embarrassingly silly and unintentionally hilarious. I’d bet a month’s wages on it turning up on next week’s Gogglebox.

This might be sightly more believable if there wasn’t zero chemistry between Armitage and Murphy, whose characters are never more than two dimensional.

They don’t even appear to be enjoying the sex very much.

By the time it gets around to showing the damage the relationship causes, it’s hard to care about what happens to anyone.

It’s that mattress I feel sorry for.

Obsession is available on Netflix from tomorrow.

Rating: One star