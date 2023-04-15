Obsession review: it’s impossible to be sexy with clothes like this

Charlie Murphy looks bored as a supposed temptress in Netflix’s new series, while Richard Armitage fails to seduce this viewer

I think I might need an intimacy co-ordinator. I can’t watch Naked Attraction under any circumstances. But I was all right with Obsession (Netflix). This is a bad sign.

Obsession is supposed to be about uncontrollable sexual passion. But it was not sexy.

This was partly due to the casting of the leading man, William. He was played by Richard Armitage, who looks very like a policeman, and not in a good way.

Maybe his sexiness works on stage: he is tall and there is a stillness about him. But on screen neither tallness nor stillness really register. And so we are left with the eternal question about unsexy men playing sexy parts: why don’t the producers draw up a list of actors and take it to the supermarket to see which man tired women would abandon their shopping trolleys for? You’re welcome.

Obsession also stars Charlie Murphy, of Wexford, who of course is very pretty and is meant to be a temptress called Anna. Instead, she looked becalmed by the boring script. William is a heroic surgeon. Anna is a junior civil servant at Westminster, and going out with William’s son.

Despite her presumably modest income, Anna manages to fund an inexhaustible wardrobe of very expensive clothes. She is also surely the only woman under 40 who goes to Paris wearing black stilettos. In fact, William’s betrayed wife, Ingrid (Indira Varma) has much better style. Ingrid and Anna are linked by their fondness for camiknickers: costume department, this is an unforgivable duplication, and a serious dereliction of duty.

And so we were left with the lifestyle accessories, of which the main one is of course money. But there was a lot of red wine and a sexy apartment with a beautiful parquet floor — uncomfortable, but it did not put a stop to William and Anna’s, er, gallop.

Anna pursues William — women are so naughty. He arrives at the sexy apartment for their first assignation wearing a tweed coat with a half belt at the back. A greater passion killer cannot be imagined.

There was another problem with Obsession. William and Anna belong to different generations, but in this production William’s body was so buff and Anna’s wardrobe was so sophisticated that they looked the same age. Even Jay, Anna’s boyfriend, didn’t look young enough to be William and Ingrid’s son. And so the taboo about the age difference did not shock at all.

As an Irish person, I was now concentrating on the sexy apartment. It turned out to be owned by Anna’s friend, Peggy. Peggy drinks red wine as well.

You ended up feeling sorry for the actors. Obsession is based on Damage, a book published in 1991 and written by the Irishwoman Josephine Hart. Mullingar has a lot to answer for.

The 1992 film adaptation starred Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche. So this was the third outing for a pretty slim story, jumping on what now amounts to a franchise. Maybe it should have been called ‘Concession’.