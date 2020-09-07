No kissing, no hugging and no punch-ups - how the world of soap operas has to adapt in Covid-era

‘NO HUGGING and no learning.” That was the famous mantra, coined by Larry David, of sitcom Seinfeld, the self-­proclaimed “show about nothing” he co-created.

Learning has never been particularly relevant to soap operas.

Characters in soaps never learn from their mistakes; they just repeat them over and over again – which is why so many women in Coronation Street keep marrying bigamists, conmen, adulterers, psychopaths, serial killers and, in the case of latest villainous spouse Geoff, gaslighting bullies and control freaks.

Hugging, though? Well, that’s more difficult to avoid.

The spread of Covid-19 means the soaps are now subject to rigorous production regulations regarding social distancing and physical interactions.

No hugging. No embracing. No kissing. No cuddling on sofas or sharing beds, not even between spouses.

And it’s not just intimate physical contact. It means no physical contact at all, even of the confrontational kind.

This rules out that old soap staple, the punch-up.

Fistfights, tussles and scuffles have always been intermittent occurrences in soaps.

Remember that time Ken Barlow decked Mike Baldwin with the world’s least convincing right jab? Or the innumerable times the Mitchell brothers engaged in GBH?

No more of that. From now on, arguments will be verbal only. A wag would say this will have little to no effect on EastEnders, which already consists largely of characters snarling and screaming at one another anyway.

Seriously, though: the soaps are going to look a lot different from now on (at least until Covid-19 is under control and/or eliminated).

In the case of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, which had enough episodes in the can to avoid going off air and recently began airing new episodes filmed under lockdown conditions and reflective of the real-world situation, you can already see the difference.

Actors remain two metres (six feet) apart at all times – which throws up the faintly surreal sight of characters who are siblings, spouses and partners going out of their way to avoid closeness at all costs, like strangers sharing a lift.

No more than four people can be in a scene at the same time. There are fewer actors involved in fewer storylines.

Cast members aged 70 or older, who would be most at risk of serious illness should they contract Covid, have been excluded from production.

This is why Coronation Street veterans like 88-year-old Bill Roache (Ken), 86-year-old Barbara Knox (Rita) and 80-year-old Malcolm Hebden (Norris) have been absent from our screens for weeks.

Still, at least Corrie and Emmerdale stayed on air throughout the year, meaning the process of transitioning from non-Covid episodes to Covid ones was comparatively smooth. Fair City and EastEnders, on the other hand, are facing a trickier situation.

They have to pick things up after being away for the guts of three months.

Fair City returned on Sunday night. Frankly, the episode – which pointedly opened with someone sanitising their hands – was often a painfully awkward affair. The social distancing was glaringly obvious (a little more creative camerawork might have helped).

The main problem, however, was that the need to bring viewers up to speed on what’s been “happening” in Carrigstown resulted in reams and reams of expository dialogue.

Characters stood around for long periods, fondly reminiscing about the things that had got them through lockdown: the open-air bingo, the group singing, the dance classes in the park. We learned, again through much stilted exposition, that a couple of characters, Will and Renee, had tested positive, but emerged unscathed.

There were complimentary references to frontline health workers – laudable, of course, but heavy-handed nonetheless – and numerous leaden references to the virus.

You can mention a thing too much, even when that thing is Covid-19.

EastEnders, which returned last night, having been off air since June 16, also had its share of Covid references, but handled them with a bit more finesse.

“I hope you washed your hands before you came in here,” Ian Beale’s son barked at him.

“Do you have to do that every time?” said Ian.

To be fair, we’re not comparing like with like here.

The BBC soap has a far larger budget than RTÉ’s, not to mention a vast set at Elstree Studios, to play around with. But this was still a model of how to do things right.

EastEnders referenced the elephant in the room, yet didn’t let it trample everything else.

The main focus was still on storytelling, in particular the ongoing domestic abuse plot involving Chantelle Atkins, which – as has been widely publicised – has been reworked to reflect the real-world surge in domestic ­violence during lockdown.

Smart positioning of actors and some inventive camera angles meant we weren’t really aware most of the time of ­anything different.

Or maybe were just getting used to this strange new soap world where people don’t hug any more and nobody over the age of 70 exists.