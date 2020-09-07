| 16.8°C Dublin

No kissing, no hugging and no punch-ups - how the world of soap operas has to adapt in Covid-era

Pat Stacey

The cast and crew of EastEnders practising social distancing as they return to work (BBC/PA) Expand

‘NO HUGGING and no learning.” That was the famous mantra, coined by Larry David, of sitcom Seinfeld, the self-­proclaimed “show about nothing” he co-created.

Learning has never been particularly relevant to soap operas.

Characters in soaps never learn from their mistakes; they just repeat them over and over again – which is why so many women in Coronation Street keep marrying bigamists, conmen, adulterers, psychopaths, serial killers and, in the case of latest villainous spouse Geoff, gaslighting bullies and control freaks.