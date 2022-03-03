New Harry Palmer can’t shake off Michael Caine in The Ipcress File

Due mainly to modern Hollywood’s lazy, cynical habit of continually recycling old material rather than taking a risk on something new and original, “remake” has practically become a dirty word.

And yet, remakes have been around forever. John Huston’s 1941 classic The Maltese Falcon, which turned Humphrey Bogart from a supporting player into a star, was a remake.

Dashiel Hammett’s novel had previously been filmed in 1931 with Ricardo Cortez as private eye Sam Spade. While that version, made during the pre-Code era, is more daring, retaining the novel’s strip-search scene and references to homosexuality, it lacks the magic of the later film.

Many popular, even revered, movies are remakes. The 1959 Ben-Hur is a remake of a 1925 silent epic. Sergio Leone’s gamechanger A Fistful of Dollars is an unauthorised remake of Kurasowa’s Yojimbo.

There are countless more we could tick off. TV series remakes of well-loved movies, however, as opposed to ones inspired by them, are much rarer and the results mixed.

Read More

The 1979 miniseries From Here to Eternity, for instance, was a fuller adaptation of James Jones’s once-controversial novel than Fred Zinnemann’s 1953 film, but it couldn’t displace memories of the original.

In contrast, Netflix’s excellent The Haunting of Hill House (2018) worked precisely because it didn’t stick faithfully to Shirley Jackson’s source novel or try to copy the 1963 film version, The Haunting.

Video of the Day

ITV’s new six-part version of The Ipcress File, starting on Sunday (ITV, 9pm), faces an awkward dilemma. If it tries to slavishly replicate the 1965 film with Michael Caine, people will ask why a remake was even necessary.

If it goes for a completely faithful adaptation of Len Deighton’s 1963 source novel — which, pedants take note, is actually called The IPCRESS File — it will have to throw away a lot of what makes the film so enduringly iconic.

The differences between the book, which is written in the first person, and the film are considerable. Deighton’s protagonist never reveals his name. It was Caine who came up with the idea of calling him Harry Palmer.

He’s from Burnley in Lancashire, not London. There’s no mention of him wearing glasses. Again, it was Caine, who’s myopic in real life, who decided to give Palmer his trademark black-framed spectacles.

The film departs radically from the plot of the novel, which is far more complex and includes scenes set in the Lebanon and at a US atomic bomb test site in the Pacific.

The film’s most famous segment — the attempted brainwashing of Palmer — doesn’t appear in the novel, and the endings of the two are completely different.

Caine effectively created Harry Palmer from scratch. He etched the character onto a blank slate. He made such an impact that, if you read Deighton’s novels today, it’s Caine’s face and voice you have in your head.

Wisely, Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London) as the new Harry Palmer doesn’t attempt a Caine impression.

Unfortunately, though, he’s been saddled with the Caine/Palmer “look” — the glasses, the mac, the black polo neck sweater — which only serves to give the whole thing the flavour of a pastiche. Losing the familiar trappings and going for a fresh take might have worked better.

The opening scene of the first episode, which is the only one critics have been given in advance, pays too much of a tribute to the opening scene of the film by having the short-sighted Palmer waking up and reaching for his glasses, then grinding his own coffee beans.

With so many reminders of the original, it’s hard to focus on what’s good about the series. And there is much that’s good.

Writer John Hodge appears to be sticking more closely to the novel. He also adds some new elements, including filling in Palmer’s backstory as a British Army corporal in Berlin whose sideline in contraband lands him in a tough spot: become a spy or spend eight years in prison,

The old-school opening credits, the rich colours, the glorious production design and the twangy, suspenseful score make it look, feel and sound like a Cold War thriller made in the 1960s.

The Ipcress File has the makings of a compelling espionage yarn and it may yet find its own identity.

But, like Cole’s Harry Palmer, it’s facing a tough assignment.