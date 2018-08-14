“There’s no such thing as bad publicity,” goes the old maxim, supposedly coined by Phineas T Barnum, the 19th century American showman and expert self-publicist.

Netflix series Insatiable - 'No matter how much they deny it, the fat-shaming is plain to see and played for cruel, nasty laughs'

Lauren Gussis, creator of Netflix’s comedy-drama Insatiable, might agree. Assailed by pre-release accusations of “fat-shaming”, Gussis publicly claimed those who wanted it banned, without having seen it, were seeking to censor her.

In private, she must have been rubbing her hands with glee at all the extra attention it garnered – not to mention all the extra viewers who are now likely to watch Insatiable out of curiosity, thereby giving it a richly undeserved audience boost.

Well done, then, to the 230,000-plus clueless dopes who signed a Change.org petition to have a series not one of them had seen cancelled. They might just have guaranteed that algorithm-obsessed Netflix will make a second season.

'Celebrating revenge': More than 130,000 people have signed a petition to ban Netflix show Insatiable

Calling for something to be banned without having watched it first harks back to the bad old days of Mary Whitehouse. It proves previous generations didn’t own the patent on ignorant, arrogant, knee-jerk stupidity.

But let’s not paint Gussis as a victim of suppression of free speech and creativity, or make Insatiable out to be a casualty of the culture wars. They’re unworthy of it.

The reality is more straightforward: Insatiable is a train wreck. I watched the first three episodes, which is all I could bear in one go. No matter how much Gussis denies it, the fat-shaming is plain to see and played for cruel, nasty laughs.

As it turns out, though, it’s not the only problem, just the first of countless catastrophic miscalculations. Insatiable is so awful on so many levels, you’d need an elevator to navigate all of them.

As seventeen-year-old high school girl Patty, Debby Ryan spends the first few minutes in the world’s least convincing fat suit. “Fatty Patty” is bullied and humiliated by all her classmates except best friend Nonnie (Kimmy Shields) – a closeted lesbian, wouldn’t you know, with an unrequited love for Patty – and responds to her loneliness by overeating.

Thin end of the wedge: Dallas Roberts stars in Insatiable

“While my classmates were off losing their virginity,” says Patty in the annoyingly incessant voiceover, “I was busy stuffing another hole.” That’s about as elegant and sophisticated as the dialogue gets.

Patty gets into a punch-up with a homeless man over a chocolate bar and ends up with her jaw wired shut. She spends three months on a liquid diet and sheds 70 pounds.

When Patty returns to school, she’s skinny, sexy and every inch the hot princess, and determined to take revenge on her former tormentors.

Curiously, this plotline is tossed aside once she meets her lawyer Bob (Dallas Roberts), an obsessive beauty pageant coach who sees in Patty a chance to redeem himself. Bob, you see, has been wrongly accused of being a child molester by the crazy mother of one of his former pageant girls. For the record, said mother is screwing a 17-year-old boy on the side.

Patty is immediately smitten with Bob, who she’s decided is a “DILF” – improbably, since Bob is so clearly, campily gay, you could tell it from space (although his wife doesn’t appear to have noticed, either).

“He’s a child molester!,” Nonnie reminds Patty.

“Which means I might have a shot,” Patty shoots back.

Yup, it’s a regular laugh riot, this. If crass, creepy paedophile gags don’t ring your bell, there are gags about anal cancer, closeted gays, sad lesbians, statutory rape, alcoholism, suicide, trailer trash and concealed-carry firearms.

Cartoonish, exhaustingly overacted and stuffed with empty, empathy-free characters, Insatiable throws everything potentially offensive it can think of against the wall, hoping something will stick. Nothing does. It’s a satire, allegedly, but what exactly is it supposed to be satirising?

The only people likely to be hurt by this spectacular fail of a series are those who made it, and those who waste precious time watching it. Ignore it and it might go away.

