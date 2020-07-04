| 14.2°C Dublin

Neither death nor Covid hair can stop David Bowie

Ziggy ripped it up again last Sunday at Glastonbury, writes Declan Lynch

Declan Lynch Twitter

David Bowie came out for his headline gig at Glastonbury last Sunday night with Covid hair - longer than it would usually be, but because it was Bowie, perfectly stylish. Okay, let's look at that one again. Some of you may have heard that Bowie isn't around any more - so yes, it was a showing of his Glastonbury spectacular in the year 2000, on BBC2.

Indeed, it was apparently the first complete TV run of the gig, so there was something new about it - but the first really magical thing was the Covid hair, the fact that this is exactly how you'd imagine Bowie would look if he'd been putting on this performance for the first time last week.

Not even death can stop David Bowie being somehow in tune with the spirit of the age, with the spirit of any age, and all ages.