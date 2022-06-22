| 15.5°C Dublin

Nazi sa Ghaeltacht review: Riveting tale of a spy at large in Donegal

A first-rate piece of historical investigative journalism

A chilling image of what might have been from tonight&rsquo;s documentary Nazi sa Ghaeltacht Expand
Nazi spy Ludwig Muhlhausen Expand

Pat Stacey

BBC Northern Ireland’s output can often be, to put it bluntly, drearily parochial and of little interest to anyone outside the local audience. To be fair, this can also be true of RTÉ at its laziest and least ambitious.

So when something with genuinely universal appeal does come along, it’s easy to miss it. Credit, then, to TG4 for showing the excellent documentary Nazi sa Ghaeltacht (tonight, 9.30pm), which, to my embarrassment, slipped below my radar when broadcast on BBC2 NI two years ago.

