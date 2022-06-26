My Name Is Leon review: Tearjerker with a racism theme pulls its punches

My Name is Leon (BBC2) is a lovely, sweet piece of work. Perhaps too lovely and sweet to ring entirely true.

At heart, this 90-minute adaptation of Kit de Waal’s novel, set in the 1980s, is a tearjerker about a little boy who is separated from his mother and baby brother. But it’s also about racism in Birmingham, where riots erupted in the summer of 1981.

The tearjerking part works like clockwork; the rest, however, feels hesitant, underpowered and half-finished.

Ten-year-old Leon – a wonderfully natural performance by newcomer Cole Martin, a real find – lives with his mother Carol (Poppy Lee Friar) and his baby brother Jake, who he adores.

The children have different fathers. Leon is mixed-race; Jake is white, like his mother.

When Carol sinks into alcoholism and depression, Leon effectively becomes Jake’s carer, feeding him, changing his nappies and getting up in the middle of the night when he cries.

The situation deteriorates to the point where there’s practically no food in the house (Leon’s breakfast is a single dry Weetabix) and no clean nappies for Jake. When a panicked Leon is unable to wake his mother from her stupor, he knocks on a neighbour’s door.

Social services are called in and the boys are sent to live with veteran foster carer Maureen (Monica Dolan), a woman so kind and loving, she’s practically an angel without wings.

Maureen dotes on the children, feeding Leon up on bacon sandwiches and Curly Wurlys (she seems to have an endless supply stashed in her handbag), and giving them the warm Christmas their unfortunate mother can’t.

But when Jake is adopted, Leon learns his first subtle lesson about racism. There are plenty of couples delighted to take a white baby, but not too many who want a mixed-race boy of 10. Nonetheless, he vows to one day be reunited with Jake.

When Maureen becomes ill and is forced to spend time in hospital, Leon finds himself being looked after by her sister Sylvia (Olivia Williams). Brassy, sharp-tongued and with a cigarette seemingly glued to her fingers, Sylvia isn’t exactly a shining example of maternal instinct.

Leon finds solace and friendship in the local Afro-Caribbean community, and especially in the company of a young man called Tufty (Malachi Kirby), who has a plot at the community allotment and becomes a big brother/father/mentor figure to the boy.

Tufty teaches Leon how to grow things. He also tries to open the boy’s eyes to the racist reality of being a black person in Britain.

“I’m more of a brown colour,” says the innocent Leon, sweetly.

“People out there, they see black, no matter what you think,” Tufty tells him. “You’ll understand soon enough.”

Leon learns fast when the police raid the allotment and violently arrest Tufty’s best friend, an activist called Castro (Leemore Marrett Jr). Castro later dies in custody, sparking a riot in which the previously non-committal Tufty leads the frontline clash with the police.

Leon gets caught up in it and is struck by a policeman, before being shepherded to safety by Tufty.

Director Lynette Linton often shoots the action from Leon’s eye-level, which conveys how a child perceives the world. It’s not entirely clear how the audience is supposed to perceive the drama, though.

My Name is Leon falls awkwardly between being a sentimental coming-of-age tale and something grittier.

There’s a feeling of punches being pulled. It’s mostly bathed in a soft, summery glow and the allotment is portrayed as a kind of sun-dappled idyll.

The riot scenes are oddly mild and bloodless. Characters who start out being nasty – Sylvia and a possibly racist Northern Irishman called Devlin (Christopher Eccleston) – end up having hearts of gold.

Lenny Henry, whose company made the drama, has a cameo as a wise elder so brief that he might as well not be there.

It ends with a warm, fuzzy scene of Leon, Maureen, Sylvia and Tufty having dinner together – just one small, happy family.

My Name is Leon went out on BBC2 at a 9pm showing, yet it has the feel of something made to be shown an hour earlier, perhaps on a bank holiday, with a family audience watching.