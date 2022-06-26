| 14.9°C Dublin

My Name Is Leon review: Tearjerker with a racism theme pulls its punches

My Name is Leon (BBC 2) – three out of five stars

Newcomer Cole Martin gives a wonderfully natural performance as a boy who&rsquo;s separated from his mother and baby brother Expand

Pat Stacey

My Name is Leon (BBC2) is a lovely, sweet piece of work. Perhaps too lovely and sweet to ring entirely true.

At heart, this 90-minute adaptation of Kit de Waal’s novel, set in the 1980s, is a tearjerker about a little boy who is separated from his mother and baby brother. But it’s also about racism in Birmingham, where riots erupted in the summer of 1981.

