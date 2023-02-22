Murdaugh Murders review: class divisions at heart of Deep South true crime story

Killings in a small country town make good stories. No wonder Miss Marple was so rarely in the city. The gossip machine in overdrive, everyone knowing everyone else, the police cowed in submission to the local big shots who all belong to one family, the ne’er-do-well son with the beautiful girlfriend — her family is much poorer than his — who may reform or may prove to be just as bad as his parents.

This is the story told in the first episode of the factual series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix). It is set in South Carolina, but the main elements of it are, unfortunately, international. For a start, the story is mostly told by local teenagers, who were involved in a drunken and fatal accident. The family of the drunkest and richest boy then appeared to sow confusion and get another, poorer, young man blamed.

Dead bodies, lies and corruption fairly pile up in the course of The Murdaugh Murders — there are three episodes in all. But the most shocking moment comes in the first episode. A young girl, Mallory Beach, was missing after a boating accident. Her mother, Renee Beach, wanted to go down to the boat at the riverside, to see the scene of her daughter’s death. The police would not give her access to the site.

Then Alex and Maggie Murdaugh — parents of Paul, the boy who had been driving the boat — arrived at the same scene and were waved through. The Murdaughs are a sixth-generation legal family in Hampton, South Carolina. Their writ runs. Several people thought that the police did not really want Mallory’s body to be found, did not at first even want her parents told about the accident, because a Murdaugh was the prime suspect for her accidental but still allegedly unlawful death.

Read More

This is presented as a Gothic tale of blatant yet unexplained corruption — where did all the money go? — and some of the criminal cases were still in train when the series was completed. But, whatever the ending, it demonstrates how class divisions operate. “You know what’s crazy?” yelled young Paul Murdaugh at his girlfriend Morgan Doughty, shortly before he drunkenly crashed his boat, killing Mallory Beach: “Your father not making enough money to support your family.”

“We’re from Long Island,” explained Morgan’s parents quietly to the cameras. “We didn’t even know who the Murdaughs were.”

Expand Close Human stories: Claudia Winkleman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Human stories: Claudia Winkleman

Thank God, then, for The Piano (Channel 4), comfort television at its best. Now in its second week, it will make you cry and it will also make you wish it had lasted twice as long. Inspired by the recent fashion for having pianos in busy railway stations, it features amateur pianists playing to passing rail passengers. Unbeknownst to the pianists, they are being secretly observed by Lang Lang, the most famous pianist in the world (never heard of him; my bad) and Mika, who is not, as Claudia Winkleman valiantly declares each week, one of the best performers in the world but a pop singer who is intelligent and very well-dressed.

Last week St Pancras in London, this week in Leeds, The Piano brings us a variety of music, human stories, a seat-of-the-pants competition and also Claudia Winkleman, who should dump presenting The Traitors immediately and devote the rest of her life to this.

And through it all, there is the humble upright piano itself, looking so ordinary and sounding so extraordinary. We’ve already had several people who taught themselves the piano — from scratch — during lockdown. “I was brought up in a pub,” said Christopher. “In those days all pubs had pianos.” Christopher was playing Rockin’ All Over the World. The judges told him to stop singing along. The Piano was perfect.

To mark the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, Panorama (BBC 1) showed Ukrainian War Diaries, five testaments recorded over the past 12 months.

Video of the Day

We saw Maksym joining the military at the age of 19, with some of his fellow students. We saw Denys delivering goods and evacuating old people from the frontline. There were a lot of pets. By the end of the year Denys, previously a TV presenter, had helped about 300 people evacuate. He had also been very frightened. Bella returned to her family home in Irpin — and to the family dog, Zara, who had been left behind when her parents left. Remarkably, the home was untouched. In her parents’ living room, amid the family photographs that were still standing, Bella sat down and played the piano.

Channel 4 managed a new approach with Ukraine From Above: Secrets from the Frontline. It was the story of Ukrainian drones and the human stories that went with them. For example, the schoolboy Andrii Pokrasa, who guided his drone to spy on Russian tank columns at the very beginning of the war. He and his father were only 600 metres from the Russians at one point. The information they gathered was vital. “I know many pilots,” said one resistance leader “But this is a pilot from God.” Andrii doesn’t say much. He looked about 15.

The civilian spirit was what was so striking here. The farmer looking uncomplainingly at his flooded fields — fields that had been destroyed by his own side to halt the Russian advance. The destruction, seen from the air, is still shocking. At one devastated block of flats, you could see the now familiar sight of apartments with their front walls ripped away. And in one of those flats, up very high, a drone showed us, just for a second, the sturdy outline of an upright piano.