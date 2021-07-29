| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes review – Lose the waffle and just show us Eric and Ernie

Pat Stacey

Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes could have done with more Eric and Ernie and fewer irrelevant talking heads witlessly prattling on Expand

Close

Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes could have done with more Eric and Ernie and fewer irrelevant talking heads witlessly prattling on

Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes could have done with more Eric and Ernie and fewer irrelevant talking heads witlessly prattling on

Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes could have done with more Eric and Ernie and fewer irrelevant talking heads witlessly prattling on

Last night ITV showed a new programme called Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes. This is not to be confused with the similarly titled The Morecambe and Wise Show: The Lost Tapes, which aired on the BBC a few years ago.

Both did essentially the same thing, though: showcase valuable material from the great double act’s sketch shows which had long been thought lost forever.

A huge amount of classic British TV comedy from the 1960s and 1970s — the heyday of Eric and Ernie — has vanished, due to either being accidentally mislaid and ending up as landfill somewhere, or because the videotape was wiped and reused as a cost-saving measure — common practice at a time when videotape was enormously expensive.

Most Watched

Privacy