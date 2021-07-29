Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes review – Lose the waffle and just show us Eric and Ernie

Last night ITV showed a new programme called Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes. This is not to be confused with the similarly titled The Morecambe and Wise Show: The Lost Tapes, which aired on the BBC a few years ago.

Both did essentially the same thing, though: showcase valuable material from the great double act’s sketch shows which had long been thought lost forever.

A huge amount of classic British TV comedy from the 1960s and 1970s — the heyday of Eric and Ernie — has vanished, due to either being accidentally mislaid and ending up as landfill somewhere, or because the videotape was wiped and reused as a cost-saving measure — common practice at a time when videotape was enormously expensive.

On top of this, broadcasters back then didn’t always appreciate the value of what they were producing. Comedy, and even drama, was regarded as disposable entertainment rather than something of cultural significance that needed to be preserved for posterity, not to mention the enjoyment of future generations of viewers.

The Lost Tapes was a bit of a misnomer. The programme actually featured just one tape, but it’s an extremely special one: Eric and Ernie’s very first show for BBC One, having made four series for BBC Two.

Then as now, BBC Two drew considerably smaller audiences than BBC One, so this was a pivotal moment in their career, capturing them as they took the make-or-break jump into mainstream television. As the programme revealed, the audience exceeded 10 million, the bar a BBC One series was expected to reach in order to be considered a success.

The episode is a gem of a find. It was broadcast once in 1970 and never repeated. Poignantly, it was rediscovered by Eric Morecambe’s son Gary, who came across an unlabelled reel of film in the attic of his parents’ home.

To everyone’s delight, the reel contained the entire 45-minute show in a black and white copy. It was restored to pristine condition by archive specialists for last night’s programme. Movingly, we saw Eric’s widow Joan sitting down watch the whole episode again for the first time in 50 years, in the company of Gary and his sister Gail.

Frustratingly, viewers weren’t afforded the same privilege. Rather than just show the full episode, which is what every Morecambe and Wise fan tuned in to see anyway, The Lost Tapes gave us just a portion of it.

Apart from two full sketches, one set in a hospital and featuring Eric’s trademark trick with the empty paper bag, the other involving a pull-along toy dog that fires nerve gas from its bum, the rest was just brief snippets. Getting a glimpse of sketches everyone believed were lost to the world and then being denied the full experience was maddening.

To pad out the hour, we got a run-through of Eric and Ernie’s career, which has been done infinitely better in several documentaries, two fine TV dramas and a marvellous book by British comedy specialist Graham McCann. There were also clips of several better-known sketches from their classic Christmas shows (Glenda Jackson in Ernie’s Cleopatra play, Eric grabbing André Previn by the lapels).

Wonderful as all these moments are, they’ve been shown on TV umpteen times already.

At this point, Morecambe and Wise are in danger of being defined by just the Christmas shows, when there is a vast collection of material to choose from.

Most egregiously of all, far too much time was given over to Eddie Izzard, Ben Miller, rent-a-gob Jonathan Ross, various comedians I’ve never heard of and a handful of minor celebrities who guested on the duo’s shows telling us why Eric and Ernie were funny.

I know why they were funny. I grew up watching them being funny. I don’t need Jonathan bloody Ross to explain it to me.

The last thing we needed was another tribute show full of irrelevant talking heads, so why not just give us some undiluted Morecambe and Wise for a change?

During their nine glorious years at the BBC, the duo made a total of 71 shows. After this latest discovery, only five of them remain missing. BBC Four officially becomes an archive-only channel from January.

It could do worse than dig into Eric and Ernie’s archive.