Monday Night Live: Commitment-shy RTÉ flirting with not one but four new presenters as it moves on from Claire Byrne

Mel Finn

Monday Night Live: David McCullagh, Louise Byrne, Mark Coughlan and Sharon Tobin Expand

Monday Night Live: David McCullagh, Louise Byrne, Mark Coughlan and Sharon Tobin

When Claire Byrne opted to step down from her Monday night show after seven years last May, it left RTÉ scrambling to find a suitable replacement – and some big TV shoes to fill.

Having taken over the slot in 2015, she developed and grew Claire Byrne Live over the years and, ultimately, made it her own.

