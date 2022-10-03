Monday Night Live: Commitment-shy RTÉ flirting with not one but four new presenters as it moves on from Claire Byrne

When Claire Byrne opted to step down from her Monday night show after seven years last May, it left RTÉ scrambling to find a suitable replacement – and some big TV shoes to fill.

Having taken over the slot in 2015, she developed and grew Claire Byrne Live over the years and, ultimately, made it her own.

No matter how much the national broadcaster may intimate that no presenter is ever bigger than the show, this doesn’t always ring true in the fickle world of Irish terrestrial viewing.

Byrne has proved that she can effortlessly move from light to serious and is able to segue away from the standard interview questions while not losing momentum.

Her show’s popularity soared during Covid as Claire (and her props) produced an endless stream of watercooler moments and some much-needed mirth. Who can forget her looking ultra-serious as she sat on a plane surrounded by blank-faced mannequins or putting Professor Luke O’Neill in a bubble to show a new approach to live gigs?

But after making the decision to take back her Mondays and focus solely on her radio show, RTÉ has conjured up a new show, Monday Night Live, which kicked off tonight.

In an organisation that loves to brand projects, making it more generic is an interesting move

And the first thing to note is that RTÉ is clearly a little commitment-shy when it comes to who will front the new slot, flirting with not one but four new presenters as it tries to move on from Claire Byrne. In an organisation that loves to brand projects, making it more generic is an interesting move.

First in the hot seat was broadcaster David McCullagh, who will front two episodes of the series, as will news presenter Sharon Tobin, alongside Prime Time regulars Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan.

Each panel discussion show will focus on a specific issue impacting people’s lives with the opening programme examining the cost-of-living crisis and the daily challenges facing people.

The debut show featured Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, TD Louise O’Reilly (Sinn Féin), editor of The Currency and RTÉ board member Ian Kehoe, and journalist Ciara Phelan.

McCullagh looked relaxed as he unveiled the show’s shiny new set, which was divided between a red semi-circle couch of contributors and a seated panel of political guests and commentators.

The show opened with a discussion on the €11bn Budget 2023 package, and Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners spoke eloquently about the “crippling” cost of living amid huge demand for their services. “They’re stressed out of their heads,” she said of her service's clients.

Viewers also heard from campaigner and wheelchair user Carolyn Akintola who revealed that a person with a disability could have to fork out an extra €12,000 a year.

Minister Harris and Sinn Féin’s O’Reilly then got into a predictable ding-dong about targeted Budget payments to those on social welfare while McCullagh did his best to moderate between the two warring factions. Deputy O’Reilly also managed to throw Sinn Féin’s new catchphrase about ‘Heating or Eating’ into the debate.

Salon owner Laila Sergejva then spoke about how rising prices have been affecting her business and said her electricity bill is up 100pc, with warnings of more increases from suppliers.

“Every year we get - I call them love letters – sent to us saying, ‘From next year, this and this date, the product is going up 4.8pc.’ And then the next love letter hits you again from another supplier and it’s going to be up 6.3pc,” she said.

A quick glance at social media showed that people were engaged with the show as they debated some of the points raised while also pondering if Claire Byrne’s shed would make a guest appearance at some stage.

Ms Twomey interjected at one point to say that spending huge sums of money was “like putting a plaster on a wound that’s going to fester because the cost of living is soaring.”

“You have to tackle the root and where this is coming from,” she said.

McCullagh also managed a sneaky dig of his own when he asked Deputy O’Reilly about Sinn Féin’s proposed energy cap. “It would actually be a boom for rich people. Rich people could heat their mansions and have the lights on in their chandeliers and all the rest of it,” he said.

Overall, the show had a good flow and, under the steady hand of McCullagh, was well-moderated and insightful. But is there really a public appetite for another late-night news show with a rotating panel of presenters raided from the coffers of Prime Time? The market is already saturated, not just from RTÉ shows but also Virgin Media’s Tonight Show which runs four nights a week.

Viewers tuned in to watch Claire Byrne, not just more politicians trotting out the same arguments they could have posed on RTÉ Radio earlier that day. Tapping into that fan base could prove a challenge for RTÉ. But with their ample resources and overflowing canteen brimming with potential guests, not to mention presenters, they are going to throw the kitchen sink (and shed) at it.

Monday Night Live airs on RTÉ One at 10.35pm