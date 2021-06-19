| 5.1°C Dublin

Michael Portillo gets a lesson in long division in Partition, 1921

The former Tory minister is a model student of partition, while a veteran journalist shows how children could change Northern Ireland’s future

A bit of mischief: Bertie Ahern talks to Michael Portillo, who keeps hold of his trusty leather folder throughout Partition, 1921 Expand

Jon Smith

“You couldn’t have a Catholic Orangeman?” asks Michael Portillo. The former Tory minister is visiting the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast as part of his mission to learn about partition.

The question might be naïve, but his curiosity about Irish history is commendable, especially for a member of his party’s Brexiteer wing. Partition, 1921 (RTÉ One) is his third foray into the subject, following documentaries on the Rising and the War of Independence.

Portillo spends almost the entire programme clutching a leather folder of documents from the period, looking like a school swot on a fieldwork assignment. He is a good listener, getting perspectives from historians, the head of the Orange Order and Gerry Adams among others.

