Michael Portillo gets a lesson in long division in Partition, 1921

“You couldn’t have a Catholic Orangeman?” asks Michael Portillo. The former Tory minister is visiting the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast as part of his mission to learn about partition.

The question might be naïve, but his curiosity about Irish history is commendable, especially for a member of his party’s Brexiteer wing. Partition, 1921 (RTÉ One) is his third foray into the subject, following documentaries on the Rising and the War of Independence.

Portillo spends almost the entire programme clutching a leather folder of documents from the period, looking like a school swot on a fieldwork assignment. He is a good listener, getting perspectives from historians, the head of the Orange Order and Gerry Adams among others.

He interjects very little, other than to express his shame at how the Tory party attempted to foment rebellion among loyalists for political gain at Westminster a century ago. When it comes to partition and its ensuing woes, “the Tories started it,” exclaims Adams, like a child caught fighting in the playground.

As a presenter, Portillo is not faultless. He pronounces Parnell ‘Parnle’ and refers to ‘Ulster’ when he means the six counties of Northern Ireland. At times it feels like he is being lectured rather than having a conversation, possibly because he doesn’t feel qualified to interrupt.

He is at his best when he tries a bit of mischief. When you signed up to the Good Friday Agreement, he asks Adams, did you assent to partition? The former Sinn Féin leader looks briefly uncomfortable, but responds that the deal created a peaceful way to end it. Bertie Ahern, sporting a white sponge of lockdown hair, is asked for his epitaph for partition’s headstone. With a sneer, he opts for: “Wish you were never here in the first place.”

If Partition, 1921 had a flaw, it is a lack of broader historical perspective. Then again, there is only so much you can fit into a 50-minute documentary. As Jonathan Powell, a former adviser to Tony Blair and a key figure in the Good Friday Agreement talks, tells Portillo: “I would often joke that if I cut a meeting short after 30 minutes, we would have only got to 1689 and there’d be another 300 years to go to the current day.”

The focus is tighter in Peter Taylor: Ireland After Partition (BBC2), in which the 79-year-old British journalist looks back at his decades covering Northern Ireland, starting in 1972.

On an early trip, he takes a Hull bus driver and his wife to see the situation there for themselves. Beforehand, the driver’s attitude — shared by many at the time, Taylor tells us — is that British military involvement in Northern Ireland is a waste of time and money. “Let them sort it out between themselves” is his advice. After a visit in which he sees a newsagents gutted by an IRA bomb, he concludes: “I couldn’t desert these people.” Billy McKee of the IRA later tells Taylor that its bombing campaign in Britain was to “raise awareness”, but there can be little surprise that it didn’t lead to a surge in support for Irish unity there.

Taylor is an engaging narrator, talking straight to the camera between archive footage. And what fascinating footage. The most poignant is when he takes a group of Catholic and Protestant children on a short holiday to Wales. On the boat, each side sings their own sectarian songs. Once they arrive, though, they mix happily.

On the return trip, Taylor asks a Catholic boy if he will see any of his new Protestant friends on his return to Belfast. It’s out of the question.

Both Portillo and Taylor raise the prospect of a united Ireland, not quite as an inevitability, but as something close to it. Both seem anxious about how both sides could live in peace. A collective trip to Wales would be too much to ask, but reducing the level of school segregation from more than 90pc would be a good start, united Ireland or no. As Portillo tells Adams, “there’s a lot to be said for dialogue”.

The dialogue was largely one-sided on GB News, Andrew Neil’s Fox News tribute act. The former Sunday Times editor launched the station on Sunday evening with a promise to “cover the people’s agenda, not the media’s agenda”. Its twin obsessions are the culture wars and the greatness of Great Britain.

Much of the pre-launch speculation had been about whether it could find enough viewers among Daily Mail-reading Brexiteer types who think the BBC is trapped in a woke metropolitan bubble. Judging by the reaction from its first few days, at least in my own bubble, its principal audience is people from the opposite end of the spectrum who watch it to mock it. On this front, it delivers in spades.

On Monday, its inaugural breakfast show — called The Great British Breakfast, naturally — is fixated on Boris Johnson’s looming decision to delay England’s so-called Freedom Day. Prolonging Covid regulations because of the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant is cast as a moment of national defeat. From Hull, reporter Anna Riley tells us that people are showing “true Yorkshire grit” in the face of a few more weeks of restrictions.

The other talking point was England’s Euro 2020 match against Croatia the evening before. The focus should be the Three Lions’ victory, sighs presenter Kirsty Gallacher, but “the conversation” is all about players taking the knee. Well, it is on this channel.

Great Britain — the GB in GB News — is England, Scotland and Wales. It’s apt that Northern Ireland isn’t represented, because there was next to nothing about it in the highlight clips posted on the station’s YouTube channel. This is a bizarre gap given this week’s international row over the post-Brexit protocol. Then again, exposing Boris Johnson’s dissembling on that issue might give the impression of doing down Britain, and that’s obviously the BBC’s job.