Messy Marvel superhero romp Moon Knight just about finds its feet

According to people who keep track of such things, Moon Knight (Disney+), which completed its six-part run yesterday, is the sixth Marvel series produced exclusively for the Mouse House’s streaming service.

Any of the ones produced before Disney bought Marvel — all of which have now migrated to the streamer — were made for other broadcasters, including ABC and Netflix.

But Moon Knight is quite different than anything that’s preceded it. Unfortunately, not always in a good way.

It seems to mark the point at which the once-struggling-comic-book-publisher-turned-multimedia-entertainment-behemoth decided to please people with a detailed understanding of the intricacies of the original comics (the fanboys/girls), rather than trying to appeal to a broader audience.

I’m not suggesting you need to have Mastermind specialist subject levels of prior knowledge about the title character in order to get something out of Moon Knight. But there are times when it would help.

Read More

That’s where clever casting comes in handy. One of Marvel’s smartest moves has always been casting big-name actors normally associated with more serious fare in its blockbusters.

Put it this way, if you can persuade Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch to play Iron Man, Black Widow and Doctor Strange, then you’ve probably already persuaded a sizeable audience that doesn’t read comic books to buy a ticket.

The best reason to watch Moon Knight is unquestionably its star, Oscar Isaac. Actually, he’s two of the best reasons to watch it. No, wait. Make that three reasons.

Video of the Day

Confused? That’s okay; so is he for a while. Isaac plays a character suffering from dissociative identity disorder (DID), which means he gets to play multiple alters of the same man.

His true identity is Marc Spector, an American former mercenary who’s become the earthly avatar of the Egyptian moon god Konshu (voiced by F Murray Abraham). Spector can transform into the superhero Moon Knight.

For reasons rooted in childhood trauma that are only fully explained in the finale, Marc has created an alter called Steven Grant, a meek, nerdy Londoner who works in the gift shop of the British Museum and yearns to be a tour guide.

Because Steven is also channelling Khonshu — although for a long stretch he’s unaware of this — he can also transform into a sharply-dressed variation of Moon Knight called Mr Knight.

In one of those brief post-credit scenes that’s a fixture of every Marvel movie and TV series, we learn there’s another alter: Jake Lockley. According to my exhaustive research (I checked Wikipedia), the Jake of the series seems to be a very different character from the Jake of the comics, and far nastier.

Most of the time, though, Isaac toggles between the tough, resourceful Marc and the timid, terrified Steven, who he plays with an amusingly whiny, Frank Spencer-ish accent.

Some critics have accused Isaac of going full Dick Van Dyke. Personally, I think they’re on the wrong track. Isaac is too good an actor to fall into that obvious trap. I’m guessing he intended Steven to sound like what a mentally troubled American might imagine a Londoner sounds like.

Whatever the case, he’s terrific fun to watch. If anything, Moon Knight works far better as a virtuoso acting display by Isaac than as a satisfactory story.

In truth, it’s an unruly and uneven mess that bounces wildly between various genres — slapstick comedy, occult fantasy, superhero romp, psychological drama — without ever getting a proper grip on any of them.

It finally comes together in the finale, which sees Marc/Steven and Layla (May Calamawy) — who becomes superhero Scarlet Scarab — facing off against villainous religious cult leader Arthur Harrow (a tremendous Ethan Hawke), while Khonchu and the resurrected goddess Ammit slug it out. It’s a crisp, coherent showdown, rather than the usual CGI muddle.

In the end, Moon Knight feels less like a series in its own right and more like an extended introduction for yet another character who’ll inevitably be sucked up into the bigger Marvel Cinematic Nerdiverse.

* ALL EPISODES OF MOON KNIGHT ARE ON DISNEY+