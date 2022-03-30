Meddling Mary Whitehouse gets a deserved demonising

You’d need to spin very, very hard indeed to come up with anything good to say about Britain’s ghastly would-be moral guardian Mary Whitehouse, who for several decades was a nasty thorn in the side of the BBC in particular, and liberal causes in general.

The best that Banned! The Mary Whitehouse Story (BBC2, Tuesday) could do was highlight how she was ahead of the curve in her view that pornography was a male-dominated industry that exploited women and children.

Twenty years after Whitehouse’s death, with the internet saturated with porn far more misogynistic than anything to be found in the adult magazines, blue movies and seedy Soho sex clubs of the 1970s, when her public profile was at its highest, you have to concede that she had a point.

But even a stopped clock is right twice a day. As the first episode of producer-director Hannah Berryman’s terrific two-part documentary showed, the minuscule positives about Whitehouse are far outweighed by the many negatives.

The smug self-certainty. The narrow-mindedness. The intolerance. The homophobia. The anti-feminism. The anti-intellectualism.

Whitehouse, a teacher by profession, was ridiculed throughout her life as a prude and an interfering busybody, and there’s no doubt she deserved both labels.

A couple of former pupils recalled how she once gave their class a sex education lesson, without ever using the word sex.

But under the dowdy hats and severe horn-rimmed glasses, something genuinely sinister was at work: an especially noxious strain of Christian ultra-conservatism that sought to turn the clock back on social progress.

In the pre-war years, long before she became an icon of Middle England and a punch-bag for liberal comedy writers, Whitehouse was heavily involved in the right-wing Moral Re-Armament movement.

Banned! drew on Whitehouse’s vast personal archive (she never threw anything out) at the University of Essex, a marvellous array of old clips and a sterling cast of talking heads to trace her rise from ordinary Midlands housewife to, as writer Ben Thomas put it, “the avenging angel of Middle England”.

If there was a notable absence of dissenting voices, it’s probably because there was only ever one true voice: Whitehouse’s own.

The original Clean Up TV campaign, which she established in 1963 and later pompously renamed the National Viewers’ and Listeners’ Association, drew a following of middle-aged to elderly biddies and fogeys, as well as some retired establishment types with letters after their names.

But Whitehouse was ruthless about getting rid of anyone who might steal her limelight. It was always, as one contributor put it, just “Mary and her typewriter”, ceaselessly firing off letters of complaint to the BBC about the “filth” it was broadcasting.

That filth included the controversial play Up The Junction. Its director, Ken Loach, recalled that Whitehouse’s outraged squawking before it was broadcast “was by far the best publicity we ever got”. Ten million tuned in.

Whitehouse’s primary adversary in the 1960s was the brilliant BBC director-general Hugh Greene, a moderniser who insisted the BBC should reflect the changes happening in society.

Having seen totalitarianism up close during World War II, he detested all that the repressive Whitehouse represented. He treated her complaints about everything from Till Death Us Do Part to the Christmas 1968 broadcast of The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour (she demanded the I Am the Walrus lyric “Boy, you’ve been a naughty girl, you let your knickers down” be cut out) with contempt and refused to let her within a mile of a BBC studio. That changed after Greene retired in 1969.

Banned! did a fantastic job of detailing all this, as well as Whitehouse’s involvement in the Festival of Light — a mass rally of conservative Christians including Malcolm Muggeridge and Cliff Richard that was hilariously disrupted by the Gay Liberation Front — and her team-up with the absurd Lord Longford for a war on pornography that included a surreal fact-finding mission to the sex clubs of Denmark.

Whitehouse deserved to be laughed at, but there was nothing funny about her vile agenda.

More next week.