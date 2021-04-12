| 2.3°C Dublin

Maureen Coleman reviews Line of Duty: ‘I replayed the mother of all cliffhangers about 10 times’

DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly MaCDonald)

Maureen Coleman

Mother of God! What a rollercoaster ride of an episode that was. I think I might need to go and have a wee lie down.

Where to begin? Well, bent lawyer Jimmy Lakewell is back - but not for long. It's Lakewell's voice that was heard on murdered journalist Gail Vella's audio tape (I knew it!) and AC-12 want to interview him.

