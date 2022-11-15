Matt Hancock is really all I’m a Celebrity has going for it

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

So far it’s all going according to plan for ITV. The moment despised former health secretary Matt Hancock MP announced he was going on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, it was predicted the British public would take revenge on the man blamed for thousands of needless Covid-19 deaths by voting for him to do every single bushtucker trial.

They’ve lived up to expectations. At the time of writing, Hancock has been forced to do five trials with a sixth to come on Monday. He deserves everything he gets — except the juicy £400,000 fee he’s trousering for appearing on the show. ​

Boy George and Matt Hancock take on the first eating trial of the series

Boy George and Matt Hancock take on the first eating trial of the series

Incidentally, I read the other day that quite a few of Hancock’s former Conservative Party colleagues are gleefully boasting about how they’ve downloaded the I’m a Celeb app to their phones so they too can put Hancock through the mill.

How brave of them. Where were their backbones when they were really needed: when people were needlessly suffering and dying because Hancock was making a kangaroo’s balls of the job of health secretary?

Never underestimate the public’s perversity. They may choose to keep Hancock in the jungle a little longer to maximise his suffering.

As Hancock prepared to go into the “House of Horrors” — an oversized doll’s house full of snakes — on Sunday’s episode, a mischievous Dec asked him why he thought people kept voting for him?

“I dunno,” said Hancock, switching on that gormless grin. “Must be the facial expressions.”

Ah, right. That’ll be it. Not viewers’ anger over the vulnerable patients who were sent, untested, from hospitals back to their care homes without a thought for the possible consequences for them and others.

Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity

Not their fury at the lies Hancock told about a non-existent PPE shortage, or at him shamelessly awarding a £14.4 million contract to supply PPE to a company owned by a friend who had no experience in the field and couldn’t deliver the vital equipment, forcing desperate frontline health workers to resort to wearing black plastic bags.

Not their disgust at how Hancock hurt and humiliated his wife and children — and broke the very social distancing rules he’d imposed on everyone else — by getting caught on CCTV snogging his aide Gina Coladangelo, and then compounded his family’s pain and embarrassment by going on a reality TV show and offering the pathetic excuse that he “fell in love”.

Yep, it has to be the facial expressions, doesn’t it?

The Indo Daily: Why ‘I’m a Celebrity’ fans won’t let Boy George forget his conviction for falsely imprisoning a male escort

Video of the Day

It’s entirely possible Hancock, who so far has shown no signs of being on even nodding terms with the concept of self-awareness, was joking. If he was then he has no business doing so.

Whatever anger was there has lessened to occasional sniping behind Hancock’s back

Surprisingly, the massive fireworks that Hancock’s delayed arrival in the camp was supposed to ignite haven’t really got off the ground. There was hostility when he first got there, most notably from Boy George, who was genuinely afraid his mother was going to die when she was in hospital with Covid-19, and a quietly furious-looking Mike Tindell, the ex-rugby player who’s married to Princess Anne’s daughter — although he mostly let his body language do the talking for him.

ITV journalist and Loose Women presenter Charlene White gave Hancock a good grilling. But whatever anger was there has lessened to occasional sniping behind Hancock’s back. I suspect it’s grudging appreciation that he’s been doing exceptionally well in the trials and earning substantial food for the camp.

Even when Hancock received a painful bite from a scorpion, the most George could manage was a rather apologetic giggle in the Bush Telegraph room. There have even been fist bumps and a few hugs aimed Hancock’s way.

Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE are all on the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year

Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE are all on the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year

It’s generally assumed he’ll be the first contestant to be voted off come Friday. But never underestimate the public’s perversity. They may choose to keep Hancock in the jungle a little longer to maximise his suffering.

Privately, ITV might be hoping this happens. Hancock is really all the terribly stale format has going for it this year. He’s been a useful idiot. He’s reenergised Ant and Dec, giving them a chance to show off their satirical teeth.

He’s also done a favour for a couple of the other contestants. With Hancock around as a (wholly deserving) punchbag, nobody was asking Boy George about his prison stretch for assault and false imprisonment, or Chris Moyles about his tax dodging.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on VM1 and ITV nightly at 9pm

