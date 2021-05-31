No matter how enjoyable the journey is, in the end it’s always the ending that matters. Nobody judges a series on how good it was for most of its length. They judge it on the ending.

A drama series stands or falls by its finale. Game of Thrones fell flat on its face. Line of Duty — assuming, that is, season six really was the last one — left a lot of people feeling disappointed, although I can’t say I was one of them.

At least The Undoing was consistent. It was poor from the start and reached a screaming crescendo of absolute awfulness at the end.

Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic) won’t provoke the kind of heated debate the above three did. After a stunning finale, which both satisfied the requirements of a great murder mystery (more on the killer’s identity presently) and left viewers reeling from a hefty blast of real emotional power, there’s only one question to be asked: Does television drama get any better than this?

From the start, Mare of Easttown, superbly written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, stood apart in a crowded field.

Numerous crime dramas have been set in smallish, claustrophobic communities where everybody knows everybody else’s business (or thinks they do) and most people seem to be hiding unsavoury secrets.

What placed Mare of Easttown an incalculable number of notches above all the others was how real it felt. The Easttown here was a fictionalised version of the one Ingelsby grew up in, but one drawn so completely and convincingly you could practically run your fingers along the fabric of the troubled community.

The cast, from seasoned veterans like the great Jean Smart, who played the titular character’s mother, to young performers like Cailee Spaeny as Erin, the pitiable teenage single mother whose killing was at the heart of the story, were fantastic.

Suspension of disbelief wasn’t a problem here. You could believe these characters had lived in Easttown all their lives, no matter how short and brutal or long and disappointing those lives were.

Towering above everyone, however, was Kate Winslet as Mare, the former local high-school basketball golden girl-turned-detective, who’s unable to face the grief and guilt she’s suffering over her son’s suicide, struggling to connect with her daughter and reconcile with her mother, and — even before a new murder case lands in her lap — haunted by her inability to solve the year-old disappearance of a teenage girl.

Winslet was terrific as a woman on the edge of collapse who nonetheless still has a job to do. This was some of the best acting I’ve ever seen from anyone. If her performance doesn’t win every television award going, they might as well scrap awards ceremonies. And so, to the identity of the killer.

Just a few minutes into the finale, it seemed as if Mare had got her man: John Ross (Joe Tippett), the husband of her best friend Lori (Julianne Nicholson) and the father of Erin’s baby, who promptly made a full confession. Case closed?

Not quite. There was a final twist: the killer wasn’t John at all; it was his 13-year-old son Ryan (Cameron Mann), who’d confronted Erin over her affair with his father. John was willing to take the rap, and Lori willing to let him do so, to save their son.

Mare discovered the key to the case during a routine visit to elderly ex-cop Mr Carroll, who mentioned his old police service revolver — the same kind of weapon that killed Erin — had gone missing from his shed, then mysteriously reappeared. This linked back elegantly to the first scene of the opening episode, in which the Carrolls reported an intruder in their backyard.

In a way, the whodunnit, satisfying as it was, was a secondary element. Mare of Easttown was about more than solving a murder; it was about coping with loss, and finding hope and redemption in the face of tragedy. It was about a broken community healing itself.

Incidentally, it was refreshing to find that Mare’s love interest Richard (Guy Pearce) really was nothing more sinister.

The final scene featured Mare entering the attic for the first time since finding her son hanging from a beam. I really hope that is the final scene. Bringing Mare of Easttown back for a second season risks tarnishing something perfect.

Mare of Easttown: *****