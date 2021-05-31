| 13.7°C Dublin

Mare of Easttown review: A final twist brings a perfect series to a fitting end – and with it Kate Winslet’s best role yet 

Television drama doesn’t get much better than the finale of this gripping crime thriller (*Spoilers below*)

Troubled detective Mare (the terrific Kate Winslet) pins a murder suspect to the ground in the brilliant finale of Mare of Easttown Expand

Pat Stacey

No matter how enjoyable the journey is, in the end it’s always the ending that matters. Nobody judges a series on how good it was for most of its length. They judge it on the ending.

A drama series stands or falls by its finale. Game of Thrones fell flat on its face. Line of Duty — assuming, that is, season six really was the last one — left a lot of people feeling disappointed, although I can’t say I was one of them.

At least The Undoing was consistent. It was poor from the start and reached a screaming crescendo of absolute awfulness at the end.

