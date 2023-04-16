Made Up in Belfast is worth it just to hear how much “Ekin-Su” sounds like a profanity

Television reviews

Back in 1998, it would have been impossible to imagine a reality TV show about young people working for a glossy cosmetics company being set in Northern Ireland.

As such, the fact that Made Up in Belfast (BBC1, Tuesday, 10.40pm) exists at all could be seen as a hopeful sign of the progress that’s been made.

The only catch is that it’s, well, a reality TV show about young people working for a glossy cosmetics company, and does the world really need another one of those?

I say “another one”, though in truth I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a reality show set in a cosmetics company before.

I have, though, seen similar shows such as Angels of the North, which is set in a hairdressers’ salon in Gateshead, and The Agency, which is set in “Scotland’s biggest influencer agency”. Suffice to say there are lots of others in the same vein. Once you’ve seen one, you’ve basically seen them all.

The first episode of this one followed the BPerfect Cosmetics team as they looked to secure their biggest ever deal with Love Island winner Ekin-Su, who they were after to launch their new branch in Dublin.

Ekin-Su celebrates her BPerfect Cosmetics collection

In the end they got their woman, and were soon backstage at The Late Late Show, waiting anxiously for her to drop the company’s name ever so casually into conversation with Tubs.

Being the consummate professional that she is, Ekin-Su duly did just that. Job done.

But it would be wrong to mock too much. In just 10 years, BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell went from selling the products out of the back of his van to having a global brand that employs 150 people. That’s a success story worth celebrating.

Better still, everyone involved in the company seems to be lovely, personable, and very hard working. Good role models, just like the women in Angels of the North.

Whether turning ordinary people into mini-celebrities counts as progress is another matter. As we’ve seen from Big Brother to Love Island itself, that comes with new pressures which those thrust into the limelight are not always equipped to handle. Made Up in Belfast also glossed over – pun definitely intended – the toxic side of the beauty industry.

When people say things like “I’m debating whether to keep my nails short or not, because I don’t know if my hands look stumpy or they look chic”, the temptation is to reply exasperatedly: What does it matter one way or way or another? They’re just nails. But in a way it’s worth it just to hear how much “Ekin-Su” sounds like a profanity when said in a Northern Irish accent.

Michaela McAreavey. Photo: Ian Magill

​

Murder in Paradise (BBC1, Monday, 10.30pm) was a tough watch. An examination of the horrific killing of Michaela McAreavey, it took Darragh MacIntyre and former crime reporter Allison Morris back to Mauritius where the 27-year-old Co Tyrone schoolteacher died on her honeymoon in 2011 to examine what went wrong with the investigation at the time and why no one has ever been held accountable for the crime.

McAreavey’s death by strangulation remains as shocking and upsetting now as it was then. The mental scars are still visible on the face of her husband John, and other family members who agreed to be interviewed for this new three-part programme.

The appetite for true crime documentaries will always involve a trade-off between public interest and basic human sensitivity. On the whole, Murder in Paradise trod that line carefully.

But there were a few moments which felt unnecessarily ghoulish. CCTV footage of the couple in the lobby of the hotel was accompanied by MacIntyre’s voiceover declaring: “They couldn’t have known it, but Michaela had less than 24 hours to live.”

That hackneyed rhetorical device (“little did they know it, but…”) is tiresome enough in fiction. It’s just tasteless when dealing with the life and death of real people.

Sara Pascoe hosts Last Woman on Earth

​

Sara Pascoe is a stand-up comedian, and a very funny one at that. By the rules of TV, that means she must be given her own travel show. And here it is, in the form of a belated, Covid-delayed second series of Last Woman on Earth (BBC2, Sunday, 9pm), where Pascoe visits other countries “on the hunt to find the world’s most endangered jobs” with a view to “learn how to do them before they’re gone”.

Concepts really don’t come much more random than that.

As the new series begins, she’s in Greece, making bells and managing an outdoor cinema, because, presumably, why not?

It probably wouldn’t work if it wasn’t presented by someone as likeable as Pascoe. But it is. So it kind of does. She brings a certain amateurish quality to the whole enterprise – but in a good way.

That means lines such as “I’m in Meteora to find out what it takes to be a modern-day monk” don’t sound anywhere near as cheesy from her lips as they might from someone else’s.

She’s also well aware of the artifice involved in making these shows.

Asked how she’d cope with the solitude of monastic life, she admitted: “The idea of being alone is very tempting, but actually I do need a lot of attention so this is my idea of being alone. Here I am, completely on my own, with a team of eight following me everywhere.”

Pascoe then went on to jokingly call out her fellow tourists as “scumbags” for disturbing the poor monks’ peace and quiet, while insisting she wasn’t like them at all.

The professional comedian’s natural ability to see the absurdity in all human enterprises serves her well throughout.