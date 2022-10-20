Sturgeon’s Law states that “90pc of everything is crud”. That goes for TV too. The only difference being that the figure is probably higher than 90pc some weeks.

Made in Chelsea (E4, Monday, 9.15pm) is a show for which the word “crud” could have been invented. Or indeed a few other choice four-letter words.

The least realistic reality show ever is now back again for a 24th season, just six months after the 23rd season ended, and according to the teaser: “Liv learns that Inga has hooked up with Harvey, but Sam has no idea. Will Miles approve of Emily’s new man?”

Am I meant to care? Is anyone?

No matter how often I watch the show, I still barely know who any of these people are.

There’s the one who looks like Selena Gomez. And the one who resembles a young version of that guy who was sacked from Blue Peter for taking cocaine.

Other than that, they might as well be interchangeable mannequins as they forever meet up for lunch, and mwah each other on the cheek, or suddenly announce: “I know where I’m at right now in my kind of, like, head space.”

I hate all these people. I don’t believe they actually exist in the real world

Maeva adds some interest by being so nasty, but that’s only because her role is that of the resident Superbitch so she wouldn’t be doing her job if she was nice.

As for a reviewer’s job, to objectively assess what’s on TV, I can’t. I just can’t. I hate all these people. I don’t believe they actually exist in the real world.

I also don’t believe anyone still watches it. Please restore my wounded faith in human nature and tell me I’m not wrong.

Angels of the North (BBC3, Monday, 8.30pm) is less objectionable because – even though it’s filmed in the same style as Made in Chelsea, and everyone is glammed up to the eyeballs, and has been encouraged to act like they are Kardashians – at least the stars of this reality show centred on a hairdressing salon in the north east of England are fundamentally good, decent people.

They’re also nowhere near as revoltingly and undeservedly wealthy. Which helps.

Better still, they give the impression of once being real human beings and not just actors saying lines. Or perhaps they are just better at acting, who knows?

Monday’s episode was, apparently, the first of the fourth series, but it has passed me by entirely until now. There was a christening, salon owner Sammy Jo got broody. What I mainly learned from it, and indeed from Made in Chelsea, is how often young women touch their hair.

It’s not entirely terrible, and I wish them all the best for the rest of the series. But still, as they say on Dragons’ Den, I’m out.

RTÉ describes Dermot Bannon as “Ireland’s best known architect” and, to be fair, he surely is. But surely the main reason he is the best known one is the fact he is always on RTÉ?

From Room to Improve to the latest series of Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes (RTÉ One, Sunday, 9.30pm), he’s an architect best known for showing us other architects’ architecture.

And that’s gotta hurt, right?

Strictly speaking, it shouldn’t even be called Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes, because they are not his incredible homes. These particular incredible homes are all the work of others.

In the latest series he headed west to visit “Canada’s most incredible homes” – now there’s a great, and more appropriate, title – starting in Nova Scotia, where one in four people is of Irish descent. Things didn’t get off to the best start, as he asked one young woman: “Is there a huge Celtic flavour [here]?”

“No,” she replied, obviously never having seen these sorts of shows before, where you’re meant to indulge the presenter.

He then asked another: “This is a very strong, striking modern building, was that intentional?”

I’m no architect, but it was hardly accidental, was it?

If that sounds like a criticism, I should start again, because I could watch Dermot Bannon nosying round strangers’ houses all the live long day, even when he’s straining to convince us fellow gawpers back home that a house where the bedroom is in another building entirely is “wonderful”.

He admitted, as he stepped out the front door and round the back in temperatures of minus 10 without even a big coat on, let alone gloves and a woolly hat, that it wasn’t exactly “practical”. But then he mused: “Do you know something? Is going for a walk on the beach practical? No. Is it an amazing experience? Yes.”

I couldn’t help imagining him trying to sell this concept to one of his own clients. I’m not sure they would be convinced.

No one mentioned anything so vulgar as money, but presumably these trophy houses are all eyewateringly expensive. Watching a man on Monday Night Live the following evening describing how he, his wife and their two autistic children are currently living in a tent made for a stark and sobering contrast. It’s a world of the haves and have nots alright.

Emmerdale (Virgin Media One, nightly, 7.30pm), meanwhile, was celebrating its 50th anniversary – albeit that “celebrating” may have been the wrong word.

There was a crash, a fireball, a massive storm, and “more than one death” promised by producers across the whole week.

Remarkably, it was still way more believable than anything on Made in Chelsea, though I must admit to not knowing who anyone was on this one either.

Just once, though, wouldn’t it be nice if soaps marked big occasions by letting everyone have a lovely time instead of raining disaster on them? Audiences can’t be that heartless, can they?