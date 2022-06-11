| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Love Island will literally make my head explode

Chris Wasser

The dating show is back, and with it a new cast of handsome dimwits. Meanwhile, We Own This City might just be the best crime drama on telly

The first 11 contestants on the 2022 series of Love Island on Virgin Media Two Expand

Close

The first 11 contestants on the 2022 series of Love Island on Virgin Media Two

The first 11 contestants on the 2022 series of Love Island on Virgin Media Two

The first 11 contestants on the 2022 series of Love Island on Virgin Media Two

At what point, asks Liam on Love Island, do grapes turn into raisins? It’s an important question, and I’m glad he asked it. God love him — it’s unlikely that anyone else here will — but Liam, a student from south Wales, probably won’t be leaving Majorca this summer with 50 grand in his back pocket.

In case you hadn’t heard, Love Island (Virgin Media Two) is back, kicking off with an epic, feature-length opener last Monday night. I literally watched it with popcorn. And yes, I am using the word “literally” correctly.

Most Watched

Privacy