Love Island will literally make my head explode

At what point, asks Liam on Love Island, do grapes turn into raisins? It’s an important question, and I’m glad he asked it. God love him — it’s unlikely that anyone else here will — but Liam, a student from south Wales, probably won’t be leaving Majorca this summer with 50 grand in his back pocket.

In case you hadn’t heard, Love Island (Virgin Media Two) is back, kicking off with an epic, feature-length opener last Monday night. I literally watched it with popcorn. And yes, I am using the word “literally” correctly.

Not like Paige, who tells host Laura Whitmore that the suspense leading up to her delayed coupling with Luca “literally” killed her. I checked, and thankfully, Paige is still alive. As is Luca, a hunky fishmonger from Brighton who looks like he fell over in a tattoo parlour.

Luca’s last name is Bish, which is unfortunate given his profession. Anyway, the class of 2022 is off to a flying start. Liam — yes, him again — is especially gifted. At one stage, he admits that, for 20 years, he thought Elton John was two blokes (Elt and John), proving once and for all that, sometimes, looks can get you everywhere.

Liam, a man whose head is emptier than a bin at the end of collection day, boasts to his villa girlfriend, Gemma (an international dressage rider, and daughter of footballer Michael Owen) that he studied strength and conditioning at college. He asks her if she knows what that means and — if she does — to tell him what it means. “Don’t be a dick,” she says. My response, exactly.

While we’re on the subject of penises, Dami, a microbiologist from Dublin, surprised us all when he informed us of a heart-shaped birthmark on his favourite appendage. He calls it his “love stick”.

Moving swiftly along, Love Island — a dating series where nobody ever really ‘dates’ — remains the only programme on telly that shows us what it’s like when grown adults engage in basic conversation for the first time in their lives.

Some are better at it than others (Ikenna gets all excited because his girlfriend’s name — Indiyah — also begins with the letter ‘i’). Others, like Luca, need work. Luca tells Paige that his favourite sexual position is the “oyster”. Yes, I am a bit worried about the fish man.

Elsewhere, some of the other contestants continue to refer to their potential partners as food items. There is lots of talk about onions, and peeling back layers and how, like an egg, some are harder to crack than others. Luca, to be fair, hasn’t yet referred to anyone as “a good catch”, but if he does, my head will literally explode.

But nothing will ever top the islanders’ reactions to Davide, an over-groomed plot twist from Italy whose main personality trait is that he’s handsome. If you Google ‘Sexy Italian Man’, Davide will probably come up, and you know what? The other lads aren’t able for him.

“What the f***?” asks Ikenna. WTF, indeed. Nobody stands a chance against the Italian stallion, not least because, “on paper”, he’s everyone’s type, especially Tasha’s.

I know it, sarky narrator Iain Stirling knows it and — judging by the worried look on Liam’s face — he sure as hell knows it too. Or maybe he’s just trying to figure out if Rod and Stewart are the same person. Either way, the summer has officially started, and Love Island — an accidental comedy, up there with the worst of them — is proper telly gold.

Video of the Day

Speaking of which, We Own This City (Sky Atlantic) is a wee bit special. Developed by George Pelecanos and David Simon (The Wire), what we have here is another searing, novelistic crime epic set on the streets of Baltimore, this time concerning the disturbing work practices and subsequent jailing of the city’s most powerful and crooked police officers.

A never-better Jon Bernthal — proprietor of the best face on television — takes the reins as Sgt Wayne Jenkins, a mouthy, troublesome head-the-ball and a key figure in the BPD’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Jenkins’s actions, and that of the men he works with, eventually land him in trouble, and Pelecanos and Simon’s six-part series — based on the non-fiction book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton — takes the scenic route with a non-linear narrative that requires every ounce of your attention. It deserves it too.

This is television for grown-ups — a sharp, sophisticated, tightly-bound and superbly acted piece of work every bit as impressive as its game-changing predecessor.

Elsewhere this week, Simon Delaney enjoyed a fabulous working holiday across Europe. All jokes aside, On the Roads with Simon Delaney (RTÉ One), a four-part series in which our favourite multitasking actor and broadcaster casts an eye over road safety tactics in Ireland and beyond, is well worth a punt.

Sure, it probably tries to do too much at once, but Delaney — shadowing Naas Garda Roads Policing units one minute and swapping notes with Swedish authorities the next — employs an amiable, everyman charm throughout, and this slick, informative and largely engaging endeavour is all the better for his involvement.

Finally, a word on My Name is Leon (BBC Two), a cosy, feature-length take on Kit de Waal’s acclaimed bestseller about a mixed-race boy coming of age amidst personal hardships (Leon is placed in foster care and is separated from his white baby brother after their mother falls ill) and widespread racial tensions in 1980s Birmingham.

It’s a fabulous story, and newcomer Cole Martin is terrific as our watchful young protagonist who is desperate to get his family back.

Trouble is, this well-intentioned yet annoyingly broad display is a tad too rushed and bears all the hallmarks of a film that was hacked to bits in the editing suite. Case in point: Christopher Eccleston’s casting. He’s barely in it, and you don’t hire Eccleston for a walk-on cameo. This one should have been a mini-series.