Love Island episode 7: Who doesn't know how to make tea?

YAAAAAAAS! Finally, a bit of Yewande love, particularly as her partner Michael has finally gotten his bits together to crack on with Amber.

Well, it's a process of elimination, innit. Speaking of which, the nigh-daily occurrence of Anton trying to woo someone else's 'giddle' naturally took place. As has become customary, the gym owner dutifully asked "permission" to chat up/wear down someone's other half – which means he told Tommy he was going to give Molly-Mae a whirl. And there we thought he only had eyes for his blue-eyed boy...

Tommy and Anton are the best couple in the villa #loveisland

As for how it went for Anton on this occasion? It may be a case of fifth time lucky. Let's face it, between asking her to clip his toenails (fact), to saying the best thing about her is her Ellie-Belly (that being her stuffed teddy bear); Tommy isn't exactly whisking MM off her trotters.

To put into perspective just how rubbish Tommy is at grafting; Molly-Mae is on the turn after just a few chats with the Scottish laddie. In the Beach hut, the Manc-dweller said: "The boy [Anton] can’t do enough for me and I can see it’s genuine. That’s such a lovely thing. Whereas with Tommy, I do find him very attractive but he’s not as on the ball with how to woo a girl. He kind of takes the back seat." Well, when you're that pretty, it's easy to become complacent.

But back to our lovely Yewande; she's finally struck it lucky in the love department. She got a date! Which is a start. New guy, "Danny, model from Hull" only went and asked her out – and proper order. C'mon, who else commits fully to "IVE GOT A TEXT" with the deserved gusto, or would admit to having a "phobia of small holes"...

Yewande sis it’s called tryphobia I have it too 🥴🤮😩 #loveisland — A (@ads_ldn) June 9, 2019

As for how it went? We've no idea... Producers pulled a Molly-Mae and all we got was a preview. We do know, however, that Amber is Danny's second date choice.

MANDATORY 'MUM & DAD' UPDATE

This year's Danny and Jack are proving to be just as too good to be true, with Amy opening up about her lack of action in the boyfriend department to Curtis over breakfast: “I’ve just met loads of people. Gone out on dates. Get mugged off by them. Repeat. But I’ve met someone nice now so it’s fine!" Listen, if he didn't flee in terror upon hearing that they're definitely going to get married.

So, without further ado, HIGHWAY TO THE TWITTERDOME!

TURN ON... Yewande's I'VE GOT A TEXT

Yewande screaming I got a text is the kind of energy us viewers have been searching for #LoveIsland — Gumbles 🐾 (@Gumbles88) June 9, 2019

Yewande does the whole "I got a text" thing completely right👏🏼 #LoveIsland — jenna ♡ (@jennaxchristian) June 9, 2019

TURN OFF... Tommy trying to make 'Chive' happen (that and his 'jorts' aren't the best, oh, and HE'S NEVER MADE TEA)

TOMMY’S CHAT IS SO BAD #loveisland — Simon Ansell (@simonansell) June 9, 2019

The whole smitten feeling i had towards tommy has now turned intoa sickly feeling 😖 #LoveIsland — CALLUMSMITH (@duhitscallum) June 9, 2019

LOTS OF LOVE FOR... Ian Sterling doing Ian Sterling

Ian Sterling is taking the absolute p*ss out of Tommy lol "How to put Doritos in a bowl" 😆 #LoveIsland — Davina J (@DavinaJ_) June 9, 2019

Ian Sterling saying ‘banana’ makes my life 😂😂😂😂 #loveisland — Charlotte (@CharleeyCurtis) June 9, 2019

BURNING QUESTION... Is ANYONE going to get it on, or what?!

TWEET OF THE NIGHT... 'Nuff said

It’s hard to be happy for Lucie and Joe because it’s so obvious that he wants to make a lamp out of her skin #loveisland — akira✊🏾aka Mike Skinner Fan Account (@What_Akira_Said) June 9, 2019

TOMORROW NIIIIIGGGGHHHT... After being teased, we will finally get to see Yewande go on a date. Chances of Danny choosing Amber over someone who's proper sound?! Too likely, unfortunately.

