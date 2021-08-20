Love Island Episode 47: There wasn't a dry eye in the house after Jiberty's 'Epic Date’

Listen, I'm an emotional wreck. But first... Kaz and Tyler arrived back from their date to a dormant Villa, full of joys, and after Tyler fills the boys in on their date. Lib, being a boss, was happy for her best friend despite just ending things with Jake.

Just as the latter was dumping on Tyler and Liam, the birthday boy was summonsed away on his 'Epic Date' with Millie. How did he celebrate? By announcing he "needed to shave" his toes.

Their date involved a candlelit coliseum, surrounded by four silent flamenco dancers fanning their food (yes, they got food; well, it was Liam's birthday). Instead of ploughing into the noodles, the pair reflected on their summer together, with Millie saying: “It’s been the best six weeks of my life.”

Then after them going on about how much they love different things about each other, and committing to moving in together, they then went the whole hog and declared each other's love for each other – on television, three days before someone wins £50k for being the best couple.

I'm not cynical, you are.

Liberty and Jake's 'Epic Date' was close to the bone...

Why can't people vote for finding self-love? Or friend-love? Or, in Irish viewers' case, vote for anyone at all?! But I digress; if people could vote for Liberty and Kaz for finding love for each other as best mates, they would – in their droves. Especially after this moment…

Liberty + Kaz = a top tier friendship 😭💖 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lQekzn3Cyx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 20, 2021

They even slept together on the day beds (which Tyler made up for them). Being such a trooper, she asked Jake for a chat to see if he was OK. He mumbled and grunted before heading off to bed early. She then had to listen to Millie detail how Liam professed his love to her, and all the girls' resulting celebrations – a stark contrast to what she endured a week prior when she told the girls the same thing. And all the while, Liberty did it with a smile, genuine empathy, and happiness for all involved.

the fact that jake cried more when brad left than he did when his 6 week relationship ended... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N7i6uKmg2Y — yeahyeah (@evieluvr1) August 20, 2021

After a night on the day beds, Liberty was instantly thrown into turmoil getting a text which read: “Liberty and Jake. Please get ready to leave the villa for your final date. #makeorbreak.”

Eh, she had already broken it, sending her on a date with the guy she fell for but didn't get reciprocation could be considered a tad on the cruel side. Informing him of the text, the pair pondered whether to go or not. Jake said: “I think it would be silly not to go on a date." Of course, he does; not going would mean throwing away precious on-camera time! In saying that, however, he did leave the final decision up to Liberty.

As they clambered aboard what was just a dream the day before – taking to the seas aboard a luxurious boat/yacht/big boat – Jake, after telling her she looked beautiful for the first time (ever), said: “Here we are, then. Our perfect date we’ve always spoken about... It’s a tricky one really. I didn’t think I’d be coming on a date with the one I thought was the one." Liberty said: “I don’t know what happened along the way but the spark just faded," to which Jake responded: “Ever since the clip, it went downhill... On my behalf, I felt the affection died out."

that was the one time iâve ever heard jake compliment lib and itâs after theyâve broken up ur too late mate #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/varUQDDybm — tilda (@matildahxo) August 20, 2021

Liberty said: "I’m not going to lie - I did fall in love with you. And at one point I thought I had found the one but once the honeymoon passes you start seeing the cracks.

The pair arrived back at the Villa and greeted their fellow Islanders by ordering them to the Fire Pitt of despair. Once there, the pair revealed their news, which was literally yesterday's news, but with the added twist that they both decided to leave that day.

And, not ashamed to say, I bawled like a baby. Because of this…

Liberty held in all her news so Kaz can really finish expressing her happiness. Kaz slept with her outside despite having a great date. Everyone actually needs friends like this #Loveisland — Lateef (@LateefSaka) August 20, 2021

Tweet of the night…

Key takeaway... they knew it was all over after Movie Night.

The difference between Jake two weeks ago and now is wild. Heâs seen the prize is gone and has shown absolutely no fight for Lib whatsoever #LoveIsland — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) August 20, 2021

Love Island returns Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.