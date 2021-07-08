Love Island Episode 10: Toby snubs Kaz for Chloe despite stunning Line of Booty performance

Let's just dive right into the cesspit, shall we? Otherwise, we'll be devoting an entire paragraph focused on ALL the bad cover songs.

Now that Aaron has officially split from Sharron (because she reacted negatively to something that didn't sit well with her) she pulled herself together for long enough to give the lowdown to the girls.

The short of it is, she reiterated that Aaron inferred her behaviour is not "how he'd want a girl to carry herself in such a situation." OK, Dad.

It's OK, though. Sharron has the measure of Aaron's jib. She noted that this weirdly coincides with two new "blondes" arriving – yet he makes it a personal thing. He essentially "blindsided me, saying my opinion on kids is a red flag to him." Again, she wants kids, she just doesn't want a situation whereby she's the one left holding all four of his prerequisite babies. It's not too much to ask 100 years after women were granted the vote, is it?!

Elsewhere, Twitter was mightily miffed at "confident" Rachel for the number of tears she's spilled over Brad – not because he's not worth the steam off said tears, but more because "she only knew him a few days".

Clearly, it's bigger than that. The larger picture here is that Rachel, and I'm assuming not for the first time, feels as if she was "a place holder, blue tack for somebody else." That's a direct quote from the goddess in question.



I understand Rachel feeling used. I do. Cuss him out and stop these tears. Itâs been 4 days? #LoveIsland — 𝕱𝖎𝖆𝖘𝖈𝖆.* (@uncletypewriter) July 8, 2021





Jiberty in peril…



Despite Jake and Liberty being the sole couple shown canoodling via night vision, the Cornish pastie barrelled into a fireside convo with Millie the following morning. Spilling in the Beach Hut, he claimed: “Out of the two girls, Millie is my type.” And that's only because he knew his attempt at gaining membership to the Lucinda Appreciation Society was refused. While he literally took liberties pulling Millie for a "chat", Liberty exuded pure class by reclining on the day beds with Kaz, saying: “It’s not nice to see, but he’s got to do what he’s got to do. I’m going to be chilled and see what happens.”

She was so chilled, she played a blinder with him on tonight's challenge and then pulled him for the most epic of chats. In short, it went a little bit like this: "You do what you've got to do, but there won't be any more kisses until you make up your mind."



liberty is doing what kaz and everyone should be doing #loveisland — amelia (@ameliamya_) July 8, 2021





Toby or not Toby…



Meanwhile, there's all kind of flailing desperation going on, what with Chloe now fancying Toby all of a sudden. That did not go down well with Twitter...

Speaking with Chloe, Lucinda asks: “So, what’s going on with you? Do you fancy anyone in here?” Chloe says: “Maybe. My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz.” Later, Chloe asks Toby for a chat, who is naturally thrilled, fawning: “Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most", to which Chloe responded: “I want to get to know you. Do you want to get to know me?”



Chloe has nooooo shameeeeeee #LoveIsland these two are embarrassing pic.twitter.com/Pe4RtNgvwb — YT: Tigers empire 🐯🇳🇬 (omo edo ) (@tigers_empire) July 8, 2021





Line of Booty…



If there's one thing I'm genuinely here for, it's challenge titles, which are more often more thought through than the challenges themselves. For example – instead of having all the Islanders slop Indian curries at each other in a graffitied underpass, bet into now't but an ill-fitting waistcoat whilst bellowing "MAAAHYTE!" – producers instead opted to minimize the slow-mo wibble on account of the girls being trussed up in billowing cop costumes.



Between the stripping, the slide, the water, and the snogging, things soon heated up. Kaz set the tempo properly giving it socks with her captive of choice, Toby. Did Chloe also choose the new object of her affection for an awkward public lob-the-gob too? Indeed she did, resulting in the semi-pro getting more than he bargained for.



In other "news"; despite last night’s spurning, Sharon chose Aaron, purring: “Come with me, Mr. Francis.” However, just as Aaron leaned in for a smooch, Sharon merely proffered the cheek. As for who was the sexiest policewoman? Kaz. Proper order. And was there anyone left on the sidelines? Yes. Hugo.

Us watching Hugo getting left out 🥺🥺 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/C4SKD6Scdr — River Island (@riverisland) July 8, 2021



And just as he was about to have everyone's empathy, Hugo sloped over to Toby back at the Villa, saying he reckons he and Chloe would his it off more "on the outside." Why? Because they're "both weirdos. No offense." D'you know what? He's probably right. But he just lost Twitter.

Things finally kick off…



While Lucinda and Mille were egging Chloe to pull Toby for another chat, Rachel was quick to extract herself from the situation, saying she personally wouldn't think it would be worth the strife. This somehow escalated into a shouting match between Chloe and Faye, despite it having zero to do with the latter. True to form, Faye inserted herself in the centre of everything, and everything was right in the world.



Lastly, Toby made partner of almost two weeks, Kaz, "the latest available single b***h in the Villa," before lobbing the gob at Chloe in the terrace. Oh, and Aaron appears to be wooing Sharron again given things don't seem to be progressing with the new girls. It might have something to do the denim jacket dashed in bird excrement he insists on wearing.



Tweet of the night...

I was actually starting to like chloe, I take it all back 😳 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vSPFbG9avh — Thakshi (@thakshi__) July 8, 2021





Key takeaway...



And that's probably why they're sending in 26-year-old Manc, Teddy, tomorrow night...