Love Island Ep 11: Jake and Liberty do the date thing, as Sunday fireworks loom  

To summarise the first 15 minutes of tonight's show, it largely involved Kaz fighting back tears in the wake of seeing Toby and Chloe ascend to the terrace, proclaiming "feelings are b*lls**t, man." Yes, Kaz. Yes, they are.

Meanwhile, Faye experienced a rare moment of regret after her tete-a-tete with Chloe over the latter's latent disregard for Kaz.

Announcing she wished to clear the air, Chloe was quick to try to cover her posterior, stating: "Obviously, I pulled Kaz and said I do want to get to know Toby. I went about it the wrong way. I feel really bad but, in the same way, I do want to get to know him. I don’t know the best way to go about this.”



Faye's response? “The thing I hate is any kind of bitchiness.” Indeed.





Brad, the gentleman...

Given their Line of Booty smooch last night, Brad decided to make out he's super coy by telling latest love interest Lucinda: "Since I’ve laid it all out, I don’t really want to be jumping into bed with another lass (Rachel, Brad, her name is Rachel). You’re there. I already laid it out to you.” Lucinda, who seems worryingly impressed by any glimmer of congeniality, gibbered back: "Oh my God. You’re literally so respectful! Have fun with Rachel but not too much fun!”

The pair, meanwhile, shared another kiss, this time in private(ish) – but was it as "lary" as the one they enjoyed mid-challenge, involving cages, copper uniforms, and trouser smuggling? That would be a big naaaaaah. Lucinda regrets the snog. Why? Because even Lucinda thinks Brad's an empty vessel. So much so, she had a bonding session with Faye over it.

"It's a convo-mesation not a convo-us-sation" doesn't make sense at all, love that Faye #LoveIsland — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) July 9, 2021





Toby (finally) informs Kaz of the obvious...

He kissed Chloe outside of the challenge. More specifically, on the terrace last night – before he got back into bed with Kaz. While letting his current partner down gently the following morning, Toby seemed to employ a questioning intonation, as if he was sure? If they "kissed"? Or not???

Speaking with her by the fire pit, Toby said: "I was speaking to her and it’s just good. It’s led to somewhere. I feel like it’s more than friends. We have... kissed? Outside the challenge?”

When Kaz asked for a specific time frame, and he confirmed "last night", she said she felt he could've informed her sooner. Kaz has a point given he told the lads about the illicit kiss first. And then Chloe told Hugo. And then the other Plastics.

Let's face it, though, Kaz, no time is a good time to hear "I like you, but not enough." And yet, she handled it with such dignity. So much so, Toby even invited her to kick-off, by suggesting she not hold back. It's almost as if he wanted the spectacle to validate his fickle behaviour.

Some men really love the idea that a womanâs life is gonna fall apart if they leave or theyâre gonna be hysterical over them. You can tell Tobyâs disappointed that Kaz shrugged it off #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 9, 2021





Jiberty do the 'date' thing...

Firstly, fair play to Libs for donning the red undies for bed and respectfully asking Jake not to "touch" her given he still wouldn't commit 100pc.





Anyway, while lounging on the deck, Jake "GOT A TEXT", saying: “Jake and Liberty, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the villa.”

As for how they actually got on? Jake spouted something along the lines of "it’s brought feelings stronger than what it was before..."

Liberty, meanwhile, seemed to have forgotten the last few days - when she admonished herself for being too open with him. All of that tact flew out the window with her saying: "I didn’t expect to come into Love Island and literally find what we’ve got from day one. Like, I do obviously like you a little bit.” So, Jake requested a kiss and a cuddle, because he's been getting none, and Liberty complied. Upon returning to the Villa, she told Kaz she thought she was falling in love, whereas Jake and the boys started chanting "she gave in".

Boys chanting âshe gave inâ triggers my fight or flight #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wWpfMwqD56 — she/they who shall not be named (@pyjamasharvey) July 9, 2021





This is where I'd usually devote a paragraph or two to any other burgeoning couples, but given this would involve discussing Millie and Liam, I'll leave it off. It's akin to listening (yes, listening), to very wet paint dry. Unsexiest couple ever.

No but fr why canât Liam get more than 5 words out per minute like sir the show is only one hour long #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8VzTsp3jkS — roisinâ· (@D7NAMITE_) July 9, 2021





26-year-old Teddy smuggles himself onto the Hideaway terrace...

Who will the new guy (senior financial consultant) enjoy a date with?! Well, we learned it was four girls, two of which are Faye and Rachel. One can only assume Kaz and Sharron will be the other two.



Tweet of the night...

Iâm starting to think Brad is perfect for Aaron. He likes playing housewife #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yCpU14xR2f — she/they who shall not be named (@pyjamasharvey) July 9, 2021





Key takeaway...

Brace yourselves for a recoupling cliffhanger come Sunday night. If Kaz or Rachel get booted out, Twitter will implode.



If âSame thing everytimeâ was a picture it would be this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TMJlGWoOHl — âï¸🌟 (@hereforteaaaxo) July 8, 2021