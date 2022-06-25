| 17.6°C Dublin

Loud and Clear review: The lonely passion of RTÉ legend, Charlie Bird

Paul Whitington

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick ahead of the Climb With Charlie fundraising event last April. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Straight to camera, eyes wide open, Charlie Bird speaks. “I remember the very moment when I felt there was something seriously wrong with me,” he says. “I felt all my arms twitching and shaking: at that stage, I had no definite diagnosis of motor neurone, and then four weeks later, bang, it came.”

That was last October, and within weeks he was feeling the condition’s effects, as his voice began to falter. And then came that memorably emotional appearance on The Late Late Show, when the broadcaster shared his pain with the nation.

