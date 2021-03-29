Line of Duty episode 2 review: That's us now – the full-on Line of Duty we've come to expect

When a television show amasses a devoted following, its popularity can prove to be a double-edged sword.

Expectations are high as each new season drops and the pressure is on the creators to keep giving the viewers what they want and the ratings on the up.

Line of Duty's series six opener was less explosive than anticipated; a slow burner to draw the audience in and hint of the drama to come. Some viewers and a handful of critics were dismayed at the lack of full-on action, but 'Mother of God', it was the first episode of seven. There's plenty more time to let the revelations unfold.

If Sunday night's second outing is anything to go by, the pace has been cranked up to almost full throttle. For a start, Ryan Pilkington's back. Fans had been expecting him to reappear but nevertheless, the sight of the smiling young assassin as the newest recruit in DCI Joanne Davidson's murder squad, is a real "wow, wait up" moment. It was Pilkington who slit undercover cop John Corbett's throat in series five and had a hand, pardon the pun, in attempting to remove DS Steve Arnott's fingers with a pair of bolt cutters, back in series one.

Pilkington, who worked as a teen for the Organised Crime Group, was last seen in the series five epilogue, training to be a police officer. Now he's working alongside Davidson, the latest senior police officer to be investigated by Ted Hastings' AC-12. When DI Kate Fleming, now also part of Davidson's team, asks the young cop, 'Have we worked together before?', I thought she was onto him. Fleming interviewed Pilkington in series one after he was arrested for suspected involvement in the OCG. But he denies knowing her. Awkward reunion avoided, but will Fleming eventually make the connection and realise who he is?

Steph Corbett is back too - widow of Belfast-born John Corbett (the officer killed by Pilkington). There are so many strands starting to come together now but new questions arise.

What's the nature of her relationship with skirt-chaser Arnott, who's struggling with a painkiller dependency? And who does he suspect she might be hiding in her house, when he quizzes her about the sports channels on her TV?

There's disappointment for Arnott when he's betrayed by Fleming, who tips off her boss that AC-12 are on her trail. The unit believe Davidson is corrupt and involved in the cover up of the murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella. When Hastings finds out about Fleming's betrayal, he is furious. "She's cooked her goose now", he declares.

But Arnott's loyalty is rewarded when the Gaffer decides to promote him to DI. Hastings has no idea his wing man is looking to fly the nest.

One of the highlights of Line of Duty is the intensity of the interrogation scenes and when Davidson is served with a Reg-15, we get to see Hastings and his team at their best. Adrian Dunbar excels in these back-and-forth scenes, making their procedural nature utterly believable and now that everyone knows what a CHIS is (Covert Human Intelligence Source), understandable too.

Of course, part of the fun in watching Line of Duty is to listen out for the latest acronym and Hastings' colloquialism. While the acronyms were pretty much on the DL (down low) this ep, the big boss man managed to squeeze in yet another Northern Irish gem. I'm guessing there may have been a collective "yeeooww" in households across Belfast when Hastings turned to Arnott and said "at's us nai". In Dunbar's dulcet tones though, it was a much more refined 'that's us now' but still, we appreciate the gesture. Dunbar and Mercurio must have a good giggle when they read the suggestions of local clichés submitted by viewers each season.

Macdonald as the enigmatic, acerbic Davidson shines too. Her manipulation skills work a treat when she suggests that one of her own team, including former secret lover, Farida Jatri, may be corrupt. After a stash of burner phones turns up at Jatri's home, the police sergeant is arrested. She denies all knowledge of the phones and claims she's being framed by her ex.

In a throwback to episode one, Davidson was seen moving out of Jatri's home, holding onto the keys. With access still available, she could easily have planted the burners.

Davidson's emotional display at the end, following the mysterious mobile phone handover, suggests a woman on the edge and under duress. Is she being forced to work for the OCG or is there a familial tie to the criminals, like the late Tommy Hunter? There's a strong Scottish link, after all.

Or maybe I'm giving it too much thought.

Episode three can't come soon enough.