| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Line of Duty episode 2 review: That's us now – the full-on Line of Duty we've come to expect

SPOILER ALERT - Series six gets its hooks into viewers as tension is cranked up after a slow-burn start

Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty Expand

Close

Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Maureen Coleman

When a television show amasses a devoted following, its popularity can prove to be a double-edged sword.

Expectations are high as each new season drops and the pressure is on the creators to keep giving the viewers what they want and the ratings on the up.

Line of Duty's series six opener was less explosive than anticipated; a slow burner to draw the audience in and hint of the drama to come. Some viewers and a handful of critics were dismayed at the lack of full-on action, but 'Mother of God', it was the first episode of seven. There's plenty more time to let the revelations unfold.

Most Watched

Privacy