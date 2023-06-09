Lily-Rose Depp makes smoking look cool but she can’t stop The Idol being a drag

The actress puts in a good performance as a daring but lonely starlet in this drama which also stars The Weeknd

Am I the only person who is afraid that The Idol (Sky Atlantic and Now) is going to encourage young people to smoke? Lily-Rose Depp smokes Virginia Slims (old-fashioned, I would have thought) and she smokes them constantly. There is no scene in which Lily-Rose is eating.

In fairness, Lily-Rose is fantastic at smoking — and so few actors are these days. She inhales right down to her runners. And she looks perfect and her teeth aren’t stained and her skin is flawless and, of course, she is very thin. So The Idol could be said to be an advertisement for smoking. Why has nobody else picked up on this?

Because The Idol has been very controversial, and we’re only at the first episode. It’s so controversial that HBO is only releasing it one episode at a time. The most shocking thing about The Idol is how bad it is. But presumably it is aimed at people who want to see Lily-Rose with her clothes off, which makes the audience quite substantial.

We need not detain ourselves with the story, which can be summed up like this: an incredibly beautiful young singer called Joss (that’s Lily-Rose) is recovering from a nervous breakdown and her mother’s death. The young singer has had to cancel a tour — and refund her fans, a key point — and now she is recording her comeback single. But she doesn’t like her comeback single. She meets a DJ in a nightclub (are they still called nightclubs?). This DJ is not at all attractive but she is immediately attracted to him. The DJ, Tedros, is played by the singer Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye. By extraordinary coincidence Abel Tesfaye is also a producer and co-creator of the show. Tedros is full of nonsense and Joss is looking for someone to guide her. So he puts her dressing gown over her head and starts to choke her. What is it with the choking?

There is no need to quote the dialogue, which is risible. There is a journalist from Vanity Fair with them. The journalist says: “I love how referential the choreography is.”

The Idol Official Trailer

Dan Levy is here, as part of Joss’s grisly management team. Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek. Dan, you have a lovely family, go back to the hotel! Joss is rehearsing a dance routine and her grisly management team are watching from the balcony.

The grisly management team talk about Britney Spears. There are references to other unfortunate blondes but this cod sociology is completely demolished by the fact the sexy dance routine is partly filmed in slow motion, so that we can all get a good look at Lily-Rose’s bum.

Of course, there has never been a beautiful sexually active woman on screen who hasn’t ended up either dead or — worse — old. There is a real history of Hollywood storylines that consist of unbearably beautiful heroines who meet an ordinary Joe whom the unbearably beautiful heroine just cannot resist. And the ordinary Joe humiliates her, laughs at her and even slaps her . You’d think they’d be tired of making them by now. But no.

Strange to say, nobody has been talking about Lily-Rose’s acting but this looks like it’s going to be a good performance from her. Joss is on the verge of collapse; in fact she is in hell. Lily-Rose manages to combine Joss’s daring, her desire to please and her loneliness. Unfortunately, she is in the wrong television series. And we haven’t even had what used to be called a sex scene yet.