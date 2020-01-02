'Leaving Limbo' review: 'A sympathetic and considered exploration of a complex situation'

Unfortunately, we can forget that behind the stats are countless individual stories. Leaving Limbo, a documentary which aired last night on RTÉ One, made a sterling effort to redress that imbalance by telling the stories of two of those individuals.

Natasha Maimba and Minahil Sarfraz arrived in Ireland as small children, their mothers fleeing persecution in Zimbabwe and Pakistan respectively, and seeking asylum here.

The girls met in a direct provision centre, situated — with the kind of dramatic foreshadowing that only real life can pull off — right behind the Department of Education’s main office in Athlone.

I say this because Leaving Limbo focuses on the girls’ preparations for sitting the Leaving Certificate.

Education, they both agree, is absolutely crucial in ensuring a decent future and making their mark on the world and their adopted homeland.

But of course, it’s not quite as simple as that. To the normal pressures of the dreaded Leaving, Natasha and Minahil have had to cope with growing up in a caravan, one of dozens in regimented lines on a bleak-looking concrete yard.

It’s not a prison, I don’t want to overstate the case here, but they look like fairly grim places to be a child all the same. Little kids’ bicycles, propped against the caravan, looked forlorn, almost a mockery of the notion of “childhood”.

The “limbo” in the title, of course, refers to the fact that asylum seekers can spend years, if not decades, drifting through a sort of legal purgatory. They’re not conclusively allowed to stay, they’re not conclusively ordered to leave. They’re in-between, endlessly waiting, needing closure but not getting it.

Minahil and Natasha make for a funny, articulate and affable pair. The former seems a bit more introverted, the latter has a bit more likeable “boldness” (to use that lovely Hiberno-English term) about her. But their friendship comes over as deep and abiding.

We also get to meet their families, teachers and fellow students: the necessary support systems which have helped these two kids from very disadvantaged backgrounds do some fairly extraordinary things.

That’s not a glib exaggeration: Natasha and Minahil are both Unicef ambassadors, speaking at the UN Youth Assembly, and are presenting a six-part “guide to the Leaving Cert” for RTÉ online. And as the film opens, the pair are on stage at Wembley Stadium, speaking to tens of thousands of kids at a massive event organised by the youth empowerment charity WE.

As Minahil puts it: “As well as being schoolgirls, we’ve been leading something of a double life.”

Yeah, that’s putting it mildly.

Co-directed by Maurice O’Brien and Cara Holmes, Leaving Limbo is a sympathetic and considered exploration of a complex situation that seems to provoke the worst in people. (Not just the anti-immigration side, either; some self-styled progressives are hideously intolerant in their insistence that everyone agrees with their black-and-white, ideologically pure take on the matter).

What’s most striking about Natasha and Minahil is how good-natured they are, how optimistic and positive.

They’re quick to laugh, they’re engaged and engaging, curious about the world and their place in it as “new Irish”.

It sounds like a syrupy cliché, but things like that matter a lot.

So does serious-minded television, made with sincerity — as an example of that, Leaving Limbo wasn’t half-bad at all.

Herald